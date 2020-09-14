Trump’s re-election campaign handcuffed by voters’ mistrust of the president: conservative
In her column for the Washington Post, never-Trumper conservative Jennifer Rubin explained that — if polling is to be believed — a ‘supermajority” of voters don’t believe Donald Trump is trustworthy, meaning his campaign will struggle to bring in much needed undecided voters into the fold with his attacks on Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Noting that the Trump campaign has jumped from calling Biden mentally incapable of governing to being a wild-eyed anarchist without making a dent in the polls where the president is trailing, Rubin suggested Trump is trapped due to his history of making things up.
According to the columnist, recent revelations that the president smeared U.S. military personnel who were either captured or died in service to their country as “losers and suckers” had the ring of truth which will carry over into the election, whereas the president labeling Biden as socialist or drug-enhanced fell on deaf ears.
“Trump’s attacks bounce off Biden in part because he is a well-known and well-liked fixture in American politics. No one outside of the Trump cult actually thinks Biden is a socialist; no one in his right mind thinks Biden uses drugs to improve his performances in public,” she wrote before explaining, “Equally important, however, is Trump’s utter lack of credibility with a supermajority of Americans. Frankly, they are not inclined to believe much of anything that comes out of his mouth.”
Case in point, she reports, is the fact that the president’s credibility took a nosedive due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As Rubin notes, a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 68 percent don’t trust what Trump has to say about the COVIUD-19 health crisis and 67 percent believe he botched the handling of it.
“Trump can tell whatever fables he wants to his unmasked crowds. Right-wing media will uncritically report it. Supposedly respectable conservative pundits will credulously accept his excuses and then change the subject,” she wrote before stating that the media is now pushing back at the president’s assertions.
Add to that, the public has grown wise to him after almost four years.
“Once the public stops believing a president, there is little he can say to change their minds. As a flawed character witness he no longer has the capacity to defend himself,” she wrote before adding, “Trump has lost all credibility — and with it the ability to explain away nearly 200,000 American deaths.”
LISTEN: Trump boasts about the stock market after Bob Woodward brings up pandemic toll
Newly released audio from journalist Bob Woodward shows that President Donald Trump responded to concerns raised about the novel coronavirus pandemic by boasting about how well the stock market has done.
The new audio, which was played Monday for the first time on CNN, dates from the middle of this past August in which the president tries to get Woodward to discuss how he'll be portrayed in his upcoming book.
After Woodward tells Trump that he will find the book very tough, the president asked him what he won't like about it.
"It's tough times," Woodward said. "The virus, as you repeatedly told me and as you've said publicly, it's derailed things, and it's a -- it's a big reality in people's lives, as you know."
‘Full Democratic sweep’: Wells Fargo analyst unnerves Fox Business host with election forecast
Paul Christopher of the Wells Fargo Investment Institute told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he expects a "full Democratic sweep" of the Senate, House of Representatives and White House in November.
"We think the House stays with the Democrats and the Senate goes whichever way the White House goes," Christopher said. "At this point, that looks to be for the Democrats. It would be a single party government, which we've had in the past and markets have done pretty well under that scenario, whether Republican or Democrat."
The strategist, however, did not rule out the possibility that President Donald Trump could win, citing tightening polls in swing states.
Desperate Trump ramps up his assault on the election — because there’s no other way he can win
Donald Trump recently held his first indoor rally since the super-spreader event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. The campaign sent out a snotty statement to justify this:
If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States.