Trump’s attacks on Biden as ‘senile’ have ‘backfired’ spectacularly: Morning Joe
Addressing Donald Trump’s early attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden as being “senile,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and “Morning Joe” regular John Heilemann stated the president’s campaign has backed off that talking point because it ‘backfired” on the president — particularly with the senior voters he desperately needs.
As host Scarborough noted, “You know, so much of what Donald Trump has done has backfired we’ve talked about June 1st, Kenosha,” he began. “But also when you’re talking about seniors and coronavirus, that’s one part of it. But another part, isn’t there polling out that shows constant attacks on Joe Biden is senile when obviously Joe Biden is not senile is actually backfiring on Donald Trump as well.”
“Yeah, I don’t know about polling, Joe, but it’s a suspicion that you and I have had for some months that we talked about,” Heilemann replied. “So in Florida this week I was asking some smart Republicans down there, beyond COVID, the obvious the way Trump has kind of been casual and mismanaged the pandemic and how that’s hammered the senior community what else is it about? And a lot of them pointed to this notion that if Trump had run a subtle campaign — which is kind of impossible for Trump — but if he ran an attempt to make Biden unacceptable, playing going after his age and saying he lost a step, that he wasn’t up to the job, he lost his fastball whatever, that was the kind of attack that would have resonated with a lot of seniors.”
“A lot of seniors are aware in their 70s they’ve lost a few miles per hour on their fastball, they can’t do what they did in their sixties,” he continued. “But when they hear Trump attack Biden as if he’s addled, senile and lost it, that’s the kind of thing that — and we all know seniors in our own lives — that’s like, we’re ‘wait a minute, you’re saying because the guy in his 70s that he’s lost it, he’s addled, he’s senile,’ they take that personally.”
“Among Republican strategists in Florida, if you ask them why is Trump hurting with seniors they come with two answers: one is COVID and the other is he overplayed his hand how Trump attacked Joe Biden as being mentally infirm at this point in his life,” he added. “They think that’s backfired.”
“Especially when you look at the reels of tape that “The Daily Show” has on Donald Trump unable to complete sentences. It’s a ridiculous argument,” host Scarborough suggested.
REVEALED: Trump to announce billions in aid to Puerto Rico in desperate attempt to win Florida
President Donald Trump on Friday will announce a multi-billion dollar federal aid package for Puerto Rico, with most of the funds to be used to rebuild the U.S. territory's power grid, devastated by hurricanes that attack the island every year.
The desperately needed assistance comes after Trump has spent his entire tenure in office attacking Puerto Rico, its leaders, and complaining repeatedly about congressionally-approved funds for the overlooked island. Recently it was revealed he wanted to sell Puerto Rico, after the 2017 Hurricane Maria that took the lives of 3059 people, and did nearly $92 billion in damage.
Black voters in North Carolina are seeing their mail-in ballots rejected 4 times more than white voters
Early voting has started in North Carolina, and many Black voters in the state are already seeing their mail-in ballots getting rejected at a higher rate than white voters.
FiveThirtyEight's Kaleigh Rogers reports that "Black voters’ ballots are being rejected at more than four times the rate of white voters" in North Carolina as of September 17th.
In total, Black voters have seen 642 of the 13,747 ballots cast rejected, a rejection rate of 4.7 percent. White voters, in contrast, have seen 681 out of 60,954 ballots cast rejected, which is a rejection rate of 1.1 percent.
‘Loony’ Bill Barr is the ‘second most dangerous man in America’: WaPo columnist Eugene Robinson
Discussing comments made by Bill Barr this past week on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson called the attorney general "loony" after calling the AG the "second most dangerous man in America."
With host Joe Scarborough pointing out that Donald Trump attacked his own FBI director again this week, Robinson was asked to explain what is going on with the Justice Department.
"Historically, obviously, as you know, and as everyone knows, the FBI director is given an amount of autonomy and authority to do what he needs to do in the service of American justice and is thought to be immune from the sort of political interference," he began. "At least that's the theory, that was what we tried to do from the end of J. Edgar Hoover's tenure to now and it started at the beginning of Donald Trump's term when he got rid of Jim Comey because he wouldn't do his political bidding. So this is nothing new for Donald Trump."