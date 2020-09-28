Trump’s tax ‘duplicity’ has derailed his campaign’s focus on a Supreme Court win for his base: analyst
According to NBC senior political analyst Jonathan Allen, the bombshell report from the New York Times revealing the president has avoided by paying taxes while living a lavish lifestyle has ended two good days of news for the president after he pleased his base with the nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Trump’s re-election campaign has seen few good days with the president’s poll number continuing to either fall or remain stagnant with the election less than 40 days away and the feeling of a major victory for conservatives with the judicial announcement has now been overwhelmed by the news of the president’s tax “duplicity,” as Allen put it.
According to the analyst, reporting on Coney Barrett’s all-but-certain march to the country’s highest court has been buried by a blitz of reports about Trump paying only $750 in taxes the year he was elected.
As Allen notes, the tax reports joins reports of a resurgent COVID-19 health crisis that will occupy the campaign’s time which once again finds itself back playing defense.
“The tax payment numbers are empirical evidence of his long history of duplicity on his business record. They show that most of his ventures, save for branding himself as a big-swinging CEO, have been abject failures,” he wrote. “That evidence comes on the heels of Trump’s acknowledgment that he played down the threat of the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 200,000 American lives and millions of jobs, and the possibility that he paid less than he owed in taxes gives lift to the charge that he doesn’t understand the concept of sacrifice.”
With the first presidential debate looming on Tuesday, Allen said Trump must choose whether to “tell the American public that his tax filings were bogus or admit that he isn’t the heavy-hitting CEO he says is.”
“At a time when Trump should be able to use the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to focus the voting public on a topic he likes — his judicial appointments — he will be forced to address the particulars of his tax filings. They run counter to his own narrative that he is applying skills learned in the business world to promote prosperity for the American people,” the analyst wrote before concluding, “For the voters he needs to push to mobilize and for those he needs to swing his way, it is likely to raise more doubts about his integrity. That won’t help him win the presidency.”
You can read the whole piece here.
2020 Election
Georgia judge strikes down attempt to purge 14K voters in largely Black county
A Georgia judge on Monday halted an attempt to purge 14,000 voters from a county with a large Black population.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Fulton County Superior Court Jane Barwick dismissed a request from citizens that the county be forced to hold hearings on the status of 14,000 voters.
According to attorney Ray Smith, who represents the group of citizens, many of the voters in the county do not live at the address where they are registered. Smith claimed to have boxes of affidavits from registered voters.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Tax bombshell throws Trump on defensive ahead of debate
President Donald Trump reeled Monday on the eve of his first televised debate against challenger Joe Biden after a bolt-from-the-blue report showed he has been avoiding paying almost any federal income tax for years.
The scoop from The New York Times, reporting that Trump paid only $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, and none at all for 10 of the previous 15 years, was a shot to the jugular of the self-described billionaire.
Throughout his unlikely rise to power, Trump has portrayed himself as a hard-nosed businessman on a mission to drain the Washington swamp and represent what he calls "the forgotten man and woman."