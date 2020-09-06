Trump’s VA head cornered by CNN’s Bash with president’s history of smearing military as ‘losers’
Veterans Affairs head Robert Wilkie was put on the spot on CNN on Sunday morning when “State of the Union” host Dana Bash cornered him over reports that Donald Trump has smeared American military service people as “losers.“
To make her point, the CNN host showed him a clip of the president attacking the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) who Wilkie admitted was a friend before he passed away.
“Listening to that the way he disparaged not just John McCain but all prisoners of war do you understand why people might find the details of these stories we’re hearing now believable?” Bash asked.
“Well, I understand that in the passion of a campaign with two powerful personalities,” Wilkie offered. “And I was a friend with John McCain, his family and my mother’s family grew up in the same county in Mississippi. He was very much responsible for my career and advancing it. and President Trump has been the same. I understand politics. I understand name-calling when it comes from both sides, but all I can say is the proof in the pudding for us is what has happened to veterans.”
“But this is about he denigrated not just John McCain,” Bash persisted. “He said I like people who weren’t captured. He denigrated prisoners of war. As somebody who just described yourself, you were born wearing were wearing khaki diapers and someone who was close to the McCain family, is that acceptable?”
‘Well, it’s politics, it’s the heat of a campaign,” the Trump appointee repeated. “I judge a man by his actions, and the actions have been beneficial for veterans all across this country in ways that we have not seen since the end of World War II.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘It corroborates’: Ex-Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel explains why reports of Trump hating soldiers are true
Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel on Sunday said that he believes reports that President Donald Trump has disparaged soldiers and veterans.
During an interview on ABC's This Week, host Martha Raddatz asked Hagel about the report, which was published by The Atlantic and later confirmed in part by Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin.
"If these comments are real -- and I'll address that in a second -- it's beneath the dignity of any commander-in-chief," Hagel said. "Truly, they're despicable."
2020 Election
Fox News host to Mnuchin: ‘Trump says he’s against cancel culture’ so why does he want our reporter fired?
Fox News host Bret Baier on Sunday questioned Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about President Donald Trump's call to fire one of the network's reporters, Jennifer Griffin, because she confirmed that the president had disparaged military veterans.
Trump made the remarks about Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who confirmed details of an Atlantic report.
"Unnamed sources confirming parts of that story," Baier told Mnuchin on Fox News Sunday. "Have you ever heard the president use any of that language about veterans -- dead or alive -- ever being around him?"
2020 Election
Trump allies worry re-election campaign is low on cash as advertising pulled in key states: report
According to a report from the New York Times, allies of Donald Trump are questioning how much cash his re-election campaign has on hand with the election less than sixty days away. As the post-Labor Day drive for the White House kicks into gear, the president's campaign has dialed back television advertising at a time when many voters finally start paying attention which has caused some consternation and worries among supporters of the president.
New campaign manager Bill Stepien has pulled back that outreach after taking over for former Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale was forced out of his position after spending millions to promote the sitting president only to see his poll numbers go into a nosedive as former Vice President Joe Biden has surged ahead.