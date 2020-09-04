Twitter celebrates ‘racist hate monger’ Wendy Bell going off-air in Pittsburgh

This Friday, KDKA Radio announced that controversial radio host Wendy Bell “has been taken off the air until further notice.”

The Pittsburgh City Paper reports that the move comes after “a clip went viral this week of Bell advocating on air for park rangers to shoot protesters, comments she made during a June 26 episode of her show.”

On June 26, Bell said that her “easy solution” for protesters creating unrest in U.S. cities is “for the park rangers, and hopefully snipers who are hopefully going to be watching for this, is to shoot on sight.”

Expectedly, Bell’s critics on Twitter were pleased with the decision.

I don’t know how many times you need to smite Wendy Bell for her to stay gone, but keep up the good work everyone. pic.twitter.com/ojAkr01LCa — Socially Awkward Justice Warrior (@Linktm) September 4, 2020

So excited to go look at WTAE’s or KDKA’s Facebook comments and see all the “patriots” angry that Wendy Bell got fired. “cEnSoRSHiP!!”🥴 — Marty Funkhouser (@TREdingplaces) September 4, 2020

FINALLY! Can all of my hometown media outlets finally agree that this racist hate monger should NEVER be given a media platform again?!!!KDKA Radio host Wendy Bell taken off the air indefinitely https://t.co/afJ4kfTdls — Nasty Kelly (@Koobly_Oobn_Kel) September 4, 2020

Wendy Bell 2024 RNC slot confirned https://t.co/1tIsLwOY9I — Russian Bot (@MDostalDrums) September 4, 2020

Advocating domestic terrorism isn’t making “sense” or “making people think.” It’s dangerous. Wendy Bell deserves to be taken off the air. Freedom of speech doesn’t protect you from the consequences regarding your workplace or the public. Take a civics class before you speak. — Paul Blart’s Mall Shart (@magnum_bm) September 4, 2020

Wendy Bell is the Ann Coulter of Sean Hannitys — Leigh R (@LeighRoi8) September 4, 2020

I know for an absolute fact Wendy Bell was hired with the literal plan to create controversy. She technically succeeded, but you have to wonder if who helped bring her back to Pittsburgh media (not an employer but person who got her in the door) knew just how far she would go. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) September 4, 2020

Cue MAGATS flinging roses for Wendy Bell — Russian Bot (@MDostalDrums) September 4, 2020