US Democrats come down to $2.2 trillion in new Covid proposal
US Democrats unveiled a $2.2 trillion relief bill Monday to help millions of Americans gutted by the coronavirus pandemic, trimming more than $1 trillion off their earlier version hoping to reach agreement with Republicans after months of stagnation.
In a deeply polarized Congress, the chances of reaching an agreement ahead of the November 3 election have sharply diminished in the past several weeks.
But the top Democrat in Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, were poised for a fresh round of negotiations.
The pair spoke briefly by telephone Monday evening “after House Democrats introduced an updated version of the Heroes Act,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hamill said on Twitter. “The two agreed to speak again tomorrow morning.”
The new plan “provides the absolutely needed resources to protect lives, livelihoods and the life of our democracy over the coming months,” Pelosi told her Democratic caucus in a letter.
She said the measure includes new funding that would “avert catastrophe” for schools, small businesses, restaurants, performance spaces, airline workers and others.
Democrats, who hold the majority in the House of Representatives, in May passed a massive, $3.4 trillion aid package.
After calling for a “pause” in aid in May, the Republicans relaunched new negotiations this summer but capped the bill at about $1 trillion.
Facing business shutdowns that caused mass layoffs, Congress passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March, which included a program of loans and grants for small firms, a moratorium on evictions, as well as extra weekly payments of $600 to the unemployed.
BUSTED: Trump administration caught by NYT downplaying COVID risks of reopening schools
Yet another bombshell exposé on the Trump administration ignoring its own scientists was published online on Monday evening.
"Top White House officials pressured the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer to play down the risk of sending children back to school, a strikingly political intervention in one of the most sensitive public health debates of the pandemic," The New York Times reported. "As part of their behind-the-scenes effort, White House officials also tried to circumvent the C.D.C. in a search for alternate data showing that the pandemic was weakening and posed little danger to children."
Trump supporters who took hydroxychloroquine for COVID could be denied health insurance if GOP kills Obamacare
One of the bizarre reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic was President Donald Trump continually pushing supporters to take Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate.
While there never evidence the drug could successfully treat coronavirus, Trump began pushing it regardless -- even after his own agencies issued warnings the drug could harm patients.
The people who took the drug, including the president himself, could be denied health insurance.
Larry Levitt, the executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, noted that patients who had taken Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate used to receive automatic "medication denials" before Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act during the Obama administration.
Positive coronavirus tests rising in New York: governor
The rate of positive coronavirus tests is ticking up in New York, especially in neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish populations, the state's governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Of the 52,936 tests reported Sunday, 834 were positive, or 1.5 percent of the total, tweeted Cuomo.
The positive rate had previously been at one percent for several days.
New York became the global epicenter of the pandemic in spring, recording 23,800 cases in March alone, but in recent weeks officials have touted the lowest test positivity rate and infection rate among major US cities.
While a 1.5 positive rate is still relatively low, it conceals hot spots deemed "worrying" by health authorities, particularly parts of Brooklyn that have large populations of Orthodox Jews.