US expands limitations on Chinese diplomats
The US State Department announced tighter limits on the movements of Chinese diplomats in the country Wednesday, saying it was in retaliation to Beijing’s controls on American officials based in China.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China had limited US diplomats’ movement and ability to meet with Chinese people for years with rules “far beyond diplomatic norms.”
“In the United States, by contrast, PRC diplomats have enjoyed open access to American society, while ignoring sustained US entreaties to improve the balance,” he said.
With the announcement the State Department will require senior Chinese diplomats to seek approval to visit US universities and to meet with local government officials.
The department will also have to approve any cultural event hosted by the Chinese embassy outside embassy properties that more than 50 people attend.
In addition, Pompeo said, any Chinese embassy social media accounts will have to be identified as accounts of the Chinese government.
The new requirements of People’s Republic of China diplomats “are a direct response to the excessive restraints already placed on our diplomats by the PRC,” Pompeo said in a statement.
“Should the PRC eliminate the restrictions imposed on US diplomats, we stand ready to reciprocate.”
Trump-loving GOP lawmaker endorses shooting Black demonstrators — and Facebook removes his post
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who made waves last year during impeachment hearings by hollering about socialism and "unborn life in the womb," found himself at the center of yet another controversy this week.
The Acadiana Advocate reports that Higgins wrote a Facebook post about shooting armed Black demonstrators that the social networking site removed for violating its policies against advocating for violence.
McConnell slammed for ‘skinny’ COVID-19 stimulus that ‘won’t help anyone’ except vulnerable GOP senators
Writing for Intelligencer this Wednesday, Ed Kilgore says that Republicans are giving Democrats all the leverage they need in regards to the HEALS Act — the trillion-dollar proposal Republicans unveiled but did not vote on in late July. Now, Mitch McConnell hopes to vote on a “skinny stimulus” -- a measure that is "purely and simply an effort to thread the needle within the Republican conference," Kilgore writes.
McConnell's plan will not include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, which has garnered some pushback from those within his own party.
US adds 428,000 private jobs in August, below expectations: ADP
The US private sector created 428,000 new jobs in August, payroll services firm ADP said on Wednesday, far less than analysts expected as the economy attempts to rebound from Covid-19.
Large businesses with more than 1,000 employees made up more than half of the gains, and the bulk of the new jobs were in services firms, which were hard-hit by shutdowns to stop the virus's spread.
Manufacturing added just 9,000 jobs last month and has recouped less than half the positions lost in March and April when the pandemic struck.
"Job gains are minimal, and businesses across all sizes and sectors have yet to come close to their pre-COVID-19 employment levels," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute.