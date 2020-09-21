US recovery can continue without new aid: advisor
Negotiators in Washington have made no progress on getting a new economic aid package through Congress but a top White House official on Monday suggested such spending may not be necessary.
Democrats and Republicans are deadlocked on how much to spend to support the world’s largest economy as it weathers the continuing side effects of the coronavirus pandemic which caused layoffs to surge, though some businesses are recovering.
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that recent data pointed to a “self-sustaining, strong” recovery, and while a new spending bill “has some elements that could help” it may not be needed after all.
“I do not think the recovery is contingent on that assistance package,” Kudlow said.
Congress passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act as the pandemic intensified in March, which provided loans and grants to badly affected small businesses as well as extra benefits to the unemployed.
Those programs have since expired, and even though sectors like real estate and retail sales have seen strong growth in recent months as lockdown orders have been lifted, Democrats controlling the House of Representatives have called for more spending to aid the recovery.
They passed a $3 trillion measure earlier in the year, which Republicans controlling the Senate have so far rejected. A Republican-backed measure costing $500 billion also failed to clear the Senate earlier this month after Democrats objected.
Despite the reopening, weekly Labor Department data shows layoffs remaining well above the worst week of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis, with 860,000 new claims filed in the week ended September 12, only a slight decrease from the week prior.
Scientists alarmed as Trump hints at an October vaccine surprise
President Donald Trump, who seems intent on announcing a COVID-19 vaccine before Election Day, could legally authorize a vaccine over the objections of experts, officials at the Food and Drug Administration and even vaccine manufacturers, who have pledged not to release any vaccine unless it’s proved safe and effective.
COVID-19
Trump gives himself ‘A+’ on COVID-19 response as US death toll hits grim 200,000 milestone
"Trump and his cowardly enablers, they all have blood on their hands," said an activist who lost his father to Covid-19.
As the U.S. Covid-19 death toll was all but certain to hit 200,000 on Monday with the virus still taking the lives of nearly 1,000 Americans each day, President Donald Trump told Fox News that he would give himself a perfect grade for his handling of a pandemic that has infected more than 6.8 million people across the country, permanently eliminated millions of jobs, and destroyed countless livelihoods.
CNN host left in tears after heartbreaking report on COVID-19 victims
During a segment on CNN this Monday, anchor Brianna Keilar was moved to tears while honoring people who've lost their lives to the coronavirus, especially while telling the story of a couple who died holding hands.
Keilar recounted how a couple married for over 50 years died from the virus only minutes apart after being admitted to the hospital on August 11. When it became clear they wouldn't survive, they were placed in the same ward, where they died holding hands.
Watch the video below: