Quantcast
Connect with us

USPS delivery delays started on ‘the very first day’ Trump’s postmaster general arrived

Published

20 mins ago

on

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks during a Senate hearing. (Screenshot/YouTube.com)

Delivery delays began immediately under President Donald Trump’s embattled postmaster general.

The U.S. Postal Service saw a marked decline in its on-time delivery rate for first-class mail after Louis DeJoy took over, according to new data analyzed by The Guardian.

“This is a remarkable graphic illustration that reveals the decline of on-time first-class mail from the very first day after Postmaster General DeJoy’s policies were announced and implemented,” said Philip Rubio, a history professor at North Carolina A&T university and a former postal worker, after viewing the data. “Not only do we see the national picture for first-class mail delivery worsening over time after DeJoy’s policies become effective, but we also see locally conditions varying and even emerging for the worse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DeJoy, a Republican donor with no prior USPS experience, instituted changes that he claimed were intended to improve efficiency, but they instead caused serious delays, public anger — and a rebuke from a federal judge.

“Although not necessarily apparent on the surface, at the heart of DeJoy’s and the Postal Service’s actions is voter disenfranchisement,” wrote Judge Stanley Bastian, who temporarily blocked the changes ahead of the election. “This is evident in President Trump’s highly partisan words and tweets, the actual impact of the changes on primary elections that resulted in uncounted ballots, and recent attempts and lawsuits by the Republican National Committee and President Trump’s campaign to stop the States’ efforts to bypass the Postal Service by utilizing ballot drop boxes, as well as the timing of the changes.”

“It is easy to conclude that the recent Postal Services’ changes is an intentional effort on the part the current Administration to disrupt and challenge the legitimacy of upcoming local, state, and federal elections,” the judge added.

Some areas in key swing states saw substantial declines in on-time delivery rates for first-class mail, according to The Guardian.

For example, on-time delivery rates dropped in northern Ohio to as low as 63.6 percent in mid-August and 61 percent in Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT

For most of 2020, the postal service delivered about 93 percent of first-class mail on time, just short of its goal of about 95 percent.

“Unfortunately, even though on-time performance improved after those changes were put on pause, delivery speed is still well below normal and far below the postal service’s own targets,” said Steve Hutkins, a professor at New York University who runs Save The Post Office blog. “The harms that were done have not yet been undone.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Delivery delays started on ‘the very first day’ Trump’s postmaster general arrived

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Delivery delays began immediately under President Donald Trump's embattled postmaster general.

The U.S. Postal Service saw a marked decline in its on-time delivery rate for first-class mail after Louis DeJoy took over, according to new data analyzed by The Guardian.

“This is a remarkable graphic illustration that reveals the decline of on-time first-class mail from the very first day after Postmaster General DeJoy’s policies were announced and implemented,” said Philip Rubio, a history professor at North Carolina A&T university and a former postal worker, after viewing the data. “Not only do we see the national picture for first-class mail delivery worsening over time after DeJoy’s policies become effective, but we also see locally conditions varying and even emerging for the worse.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Photos of ‘total anarchy’ spring up as Trump’s manufactured crisis gets hilariously mocked

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

The Justice Department declared three cities "anarchy zones," so that President Donald Trump can attempt to withdraw federal funds to Portland, Seattle and New York City.

Historian Joanne Freeman explained that New York City isn't in a state of anarchy, but that isn't Attorney General Bill Barr's point. He and Trump simply want to punish any opposition to the administration.

https://twitter.com/jbf1755/status/1308016510556921856

Over the weekend, many enjoyed the weather in parks had socially distanced brunches and jaunts throughout the city. It made for a hilarious scene as Attorney General Bill Barr called such behavior "anarchy."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving teen troll farm spread misinformation about COVID-19: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

The teen troll farm run by the Trump-loving nonprofit Turning Point USA did a lot more than just spam social media with pro-Trump memes, according to a new report from The Daily Beast.

On the heels of a report from the Washington Post that exposed the group's teen troll farm operation, the Beast found two more accounts linked to the group that spread coronavirus misinformation and used the #plandemic hashtag -- a reference to the viral video that fraudulently claimed the virus is part of a plot to rig the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE