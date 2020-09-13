Video catches Los Angeles sheriffs in lie about events outside hospital where ambushed cops were recovering

The Los Angeles Police Department has been caught in a series of lies about their arrest of KPCC Josie Huang, who was reporting outside of St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood where the two police officers shot in an ambush were taken.

Two LA County deputies were shot and are in critical condition after their patrol car was fired on by an individual captured on video. While sitting outside of a metro station in Compton, an individual can be seen in the video approaching the car and firing shots. One deputy got out of the vehicle to pursue the suspect, then the video ends.

“Both deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds and underwent surgery at a local hospital,” said an ABC7 report. “They were described as alive but in critical condition.”

The heartbreaking story took a turn, however, when the officers were recovering at a nearby hospital. The LA County Sheriff’s department tweeted that there was a huge crowd of protesters blocking the hospital entrance and chanting, “we hope they die.”

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling "We hope they die" referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Despite multiple cell phone videos capturing the protests, none seem to be able to show the so-called “chant.” In fact, videos showed just a few individuals, not a huge crowd of people and nothing was being blocked. One person said the phrase “we hope they die,” one time.

"We hope they die" is what LAPD stated that a group of protesters blocking entrance to the hospital were chanting There's been video of the shooting but I'm the only one with the video of the protesters It was one guy saying "I hope they die" They want a civil war so bad. pic.twitter.com/ZyYNsZeJgS — Keiko 🇯🇲 (@GolferGirl305) September 13, 2020

There wasn’t a huge crowd of protesters. No ambulances were blocked. There were no chants.

Police then claimed that when they were arresting one protester, a woman rushed up to the scene with a cell phone camera in hand. She never identified herself, they claimed, but later they found out she was a press-member.

That turned out to be a lie as well. After the reporter was released from prison, she uploaded the video in which she repeatedly identifies herself that as a member of the press. Another video captured the moment where Huang’s press credentials can be seen hanging around her neck, showing that she was media.

I was at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood last night covering a press conference led by Sheriff Villanueva about the shooting of two deputies. One of the deputies is a mom of a 6 year-old. I felt my chest tighten thinking about the little boy. https://t.co/6BpQheAnAU — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

A handful of men were on the sidewalk. A couple were carrying large flags. Others were filming deputies and taunting them. One deputy pointed a weapon at the protesters. I started filming on my phone, standing off to the side. No one took issue with me being there. pic.twitter.com/ibanS1seyP — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Here’s more of the video, the zoom is still on. I saw a commotion ahead of me. Deputies rushed one man and chased another. I was filming an arrest when suddenly deputies shout “back up.” Within seconds, I was getting shoved around. There was nowhere to back up. pic.twitter.com/Y0amc46NZr — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Thank you https://t.co/5ajOiRV1m6 for what is the clearest footage of my arrest by @LASDHQ. It’s how I remember it — like being tossed around in the ocean and then slammed into rock pic.twitter.com/G3rfCR1NiI — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 14, 2020

At a time when everyone could rally around the idea that no person should be gunned down in cold blood, whether police or civilian, the sheriff’s department spread misinformation, making the issue even worse.