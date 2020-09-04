‘Vile and disgusting’ Trump hated by many military service members: Retired general

President Donald J. Trump salutes military personnel as he disembarks Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, to begin his visits to Michigan and Iowa. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
He went on to elaborate about how the president is incapable of comprehending service to anything other than personal enrichment.
“He doesn’t understand service and sacrifice,” he explained. “For the president to degrade them, to defile them in their service, as he is reported to have had done, to me is frankly disgusting. I don’t understand it. These are people who put their life on the line.”
Hertling said he had little hope that Trump would ever come to appreciate military service.
“He is who he is,” he said. “But it’s not the kind of individual we should have as a leader and as a commander-in-chief.”
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked President Donald Trump for ignoring his campaign's advice and sowing chaos ahead of the election.
The "Morning Joe" host said Trump was incapable of offering steady leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic wreckage, and he said squandered every shred of credibility he might have had.
"I spoke to my doctor yesterday, who laughed at the prospect of getting vaccines," Scarborough said. "I said we get a notification, I said are you going to get it? He said, are you kidding me? It's not going to be close to getting a vaccine by early November, and even if we did, it would not be tested adequately enough."
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes lashed out at Donald Trump -- as well as his supporters -- over comments the president reportedly made where he disparaged U.S. military dead as "losers."
Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, a fuming Sykes said American service people deserve better than Donald Trump as their commander-in-chief.
"I was thinking this country and these veterans deserve so much more than Donald Trump, this vain, shallow, unempathetic narcissist," Sykes began. "The people we call the anti-anti-Trumpers, they know it's true; they know the guy, if they acknowledge it, if they believe it, it's a real challenge to their conscience because how can you defend this?"
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough told producers to take down a photo of President Donald Trump as he lauded the nation's public servants.
The "Morning Joe" host spent most of the show's first hour on the president's reported insults of American troops as "suckers" and "losers," and Scarborough and his panelists agreed the commander in chief didn't understand the first thing about sacrifice or patriotism.
"We're talking about this in terms of the military, our military men and women who, my gosh, they do so much for us every day," Scarborough said, "and they sacrifice because they love their country. How many stories have we heard, how many people close to us did we know who were moved after 9/11? Young men who could have done whatever they wanted to do, young women who could have done whatever they wanted to do, staying home, felt the call at 9/11 to go serve their country."