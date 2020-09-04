Rick Wilson mocks Trump’s ‘sweaty and terrified’ denial of smearing dead troops as ‘losers’

Conservative Rick Wilson on Friday roasted President Donald Trump’s defensive denial that he called dead American soldiers “suckers” and “losers.”

In response to a bombshell story in The Atlantic about the president disparaging military service members, the president wrote on Twitter that “I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES,” and also denied that he ever called the late Sen. John McCain a “loser.”

The problem for the president, however, is that he publicly called McCain a “loser” in a 2015 tweet, which brings the accuracy of the rest of his denial into question.

“This, in Trump-speak, is a full confession of guilt,” Wilson writes. “He’s sweaty and terrified right now.”

When one of Wilson’s followers questioned whether the president was capable of being terrified of anything, he replied that “humiliation terrifies him.”

This, in Trump-speak, is a full confession of guilt. He's sweaty and terrified right now. https://t.co/zPZvTtsP10 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 4, 2020

