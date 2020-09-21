Wall Street delivers a stunning repudiation of Trump and his coronavirus failures
The stock market, the faltering Trump campaign’s last straw of hope for the November election, is turning out to be the Republican nominee’s short straw.
After a month of gradually falling stock prices, Wall Street on Monday was delivering a stunning repudiation of the current occupant of the White House and his radical Senate enablers for their failure to control the COVID-19 pandemic and to address the resulting collapse of the economy.
Just last week, Trump touted the stock market’s generally positive performance through the pandemic: “Look, we’re having a tremendous thing in the stock market, and that’s good for everybody, but people that aren’t rich own stock and they have 401(k)s,” he said at a town hall appearance on ABC.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the most closely watched stock market indicator, was down nearly 3% by early Monday afternoon. Every significant market gauge also flashed bold red: Gold prices fell. Oil fell. Silver collapsed. The Nasdaq composite index, where brand-name tech companies dominate, was well within what market professionals call a “correction,” a 10% or greater fall from its latest high-level mark set in early August. The S&P 500, which clocks the stock performance of the largest U.S. companies, was down 7% from its record high set Sept. 2.
The debt markets were also in disarray as yields—interest paid—on U.S. Treasury notes and bonds fell.
Investors were assessing an array of risks, reported the pro-business Wall Street Journal, including Senate delays to additional fiscal-stimulus packages, an increasingly heated U.S. election campaign season exacerbated by the death Friday of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, continuing tensions with China and the threat of renewed lockdowns in many places because of higher coronavirus infections.
“It seems like the biggest reason for the decline in most global stock markets is the concern that tighter virus restrictions in Europe will result from the new spike in COVID cases now that the colder weather is upon us,” said one market analyst quoted by CNBC. Another noted that a new stimulus bill is now “unlikely until post-Nov. 3 as the fight over Justice Ginsburg’s empty seat will consume D.C.”
Carnage in the market was widespread. At midday, tech giants Apple, Microsoft and Amazon were all off by at least 1.6%. For the month, Apple was down 18% and Microsoft has lost 12.5%. Amazon has dropped 16.3%.
Banks were also hit hard after a report found that a number of global banks moved allegedly illicit funds. Shares of Deutsche Bank dropped 8.3%, while JPMorgan Chase fell 2.8%.
2020 Election
Economist asks if ‘red state governors are getting their people killed to help Trump’
Economist Dean Baker, the cofounder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), feels he must ask if Trump-loving governors are putting their own citizens' lives at risk to help President Donald Trump's re-election bid.
In a new analysis posted at CEPR's website, Baker notes that many red states have recently seen a spike in COVID-19 positivity rates, which he thinks suggests that they aren't doing nearly as much testing as they should be.
2020 Election
US closes in on 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election
The United States edged close to registering 200,000 Covid-19 deaths on Monday, the latest grim milestone for the country just weeks before voters decide if President Donald Trump stays in office.
According to a rolling tally by Johns Hopkins University, 199,531 Americans have died and 6.8 million have been confirmed infected.
The US has had the world's highest official death toll for months, ahead of Brazil and India, with 136,895 and 87,882 deaths respectively.
Overall, the US accounts for four percent of the world's population and 20 percent of its coronavirus deaths, while its daily fatality rate relative to the overall population is four times greater than that of the European Union.
2020 Election
Tim Kaine takes fighting Trump’s court takeover off the table: ‘I’m asking Republicans to be true to their word’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said on Monday that drastic measures to stop President Donald Trump's next Supreme Court nominee are off the table because he hopes Republicans will be "true to their word" by refusing to confirm a new justice in an election year.
During an interview with Kaine on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson noted that some Democrats have suggested using impeachment and other legislative techniques to delay the replacement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Kaine, however, said that his strategy is based on the "hope" that Republicans will keep their word.
"Would you support impeaching either President Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr as a way to essentially delay the Senate on a vote for the president's court nominee?" Jackson asked the Virginia Democrat.