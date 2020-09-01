WATCH: All hell breaks loose after Texas store clerk calls Black customer the N-word

A customer knocked merchandise onto the floor after a Texas convenience store clerk called him a racial slur.

The Black man stopped at Circle K in Cypress after midnight for tobacco products, but the older white woman working at the store refused to sell them because he had an out-of-state ID card, reported TMZ.

The woman then demands the customer take off his mask, and she hurled a racial slur when he refused.

The man then starts yelling at the clerk and threatens to “pop” her because she’d called him the slur, and then he knocks items from display shelves onto the floor as they continue to argue.

The clerk orders the Black man out of the store, and calls him a “f*cking n*gger” before he leaves without further incident.