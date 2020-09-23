Quantcast
WATCH: GOP shredded at Senate hearing for obsessing over judges while ignoring the coronavirus crisis

50 mins ago

During a Senate hearing this Wednesday, Sen. Robert Casey Jr. (D-PA) tore into Republicans and President Trump as America reached the “grim milestone” of 200,000 dead from coronavirus, saying the the virus could possibly be considered a pre-existing condition “just as the Affordable Care Act could be struck down by the Supreme Court in early November.”

According to the Senator, the Trump administration has “no effective strategy” to the reduce the number of senior citizens dying in nursing homes from the virus.

“This is an American tragedy,” Casey said. “There’s no excuse for these numbers to keep going up.”

“Now, the majority in the Senate could be doing something about this,” he continued. “The majority in the Senate has been obsessed with confirmation votes, all kinds of confirmation votes all summer long … now the Senate majority is obsessed with getting a confirmation vote on the Supreme Court justice. I just have one question for the majority: when will Senate Republicans and the Trump administration become obsessed — yes, obsessed — with reducing nursing home deaths?”

Dr. Birx considering resignation because she’s ‘distressed’ by Trump’s COVID response: CNN

1 min ago

September 23, 2020

CNN is reporting that Dr. Deborah Birx is "distressed" at the direction the White House coronavirus task force is taking and is weighing resigning from her position.

According to CNN's sources, Birx has "confided to aides and friends that she has become so unhappy with what she sees as her diminished role as coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force that she is not certain how much longer she can serve in her position.

Birx is particularly upset at President Donald Trump's embrace of Dr. Scott Atlas, who has pushed for a strategy of "herd immunity" for the virus that experts say could leave millions of Americans dead.

Former officer indicted in Breonna Taylor’s police killing — but two others not charged

8 mins ago

September 23, 2020

A Kentucky grand jury indicted only one of the police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Former officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, while a grand jury declined to indict officers Jonathan Mattingly or Myles Cosgrove in the March 13 killing.

Louisville restricted downtown access and took other preventative measures ahead of an announcement expected from Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the killing of the 26-year-old emergency medical technician during a no-knock warrant at her apartment.

Three plainclothes officers entered her apartment, and police and witnesses dispute whether they announced themselves as the warrant reportedly required.

WATCH: Turmoil erupts in Walmart as racist slurs Black woman who called her out for cutting in line

20 mins ago

September 23, 2020

A white woman slurred a Black shopper who called her out for cutting in line at a Georgia Walmart.

Other customers said the white woman jumped in front of the Black woman, who explained the line started behind her, and the encounter was recorded on cell phone video, reported WSB-TV.

“'The lady behind me who I was talking with said, ‘The line is not here, it’s around back,’ and she said, ‘No, I was here all along,’ and she said, ‘No, you weren’t,’" said Lavern St. Ange, who witnessed the exchange. “The Black lady said, ‘You’re not Jesus, you don’t tell me what to do,’ and that’s when the white lady said, ‘Shut up you n*gger' -- and then it was on."

