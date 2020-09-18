WATCH: Joe Rogan apologizes for claiming ‘left-wing people’ were to blame for starting West Coast wildfires

In the wake of regurgitating unproven claims that “left-wing” factions were responsible for starting fires that are ravaging the West Coast, podcast host, comedian, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan took to his Instagram to issue an apology and to correct the record.

“I f*cked up on the podcast with Douglas Murray and said that people got arrested lighting fires in Portland,” Rogan wrote.

“That turns out to not be true,” he continued. “I was very irresponsible not looking into it before I repeated it. I read one story about a guy getting arrested for lighting fires that turned out to be true, but the other shit I read about people getting arrested for lifting fires in Portland was not true. I repeated it without looking into it and it was a really fucking stupid mistake that won’t happen again. I’m sorry.”

Rogan included a video of himself with the post, reiterating the same sentiment.