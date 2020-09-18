Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Joe Rogan apologizes for claiming ‘left-wing people’ were to blame for starting West Coast wildfires

Published

15 mins ago

on

In the wake of regurgitating unproven claims that “left-wing” factions were responsible for starting fires that are ravaging the West Coast, podcast host, comedian, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan took to his Instagram to issue an apology and to correct the record.

“I f*cked up on the podcast with Douglas Murray and said that people got arrested lighting fires in Portland,” Rogan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That turns out to not be true,” he continued. “I was very irresponsible not looking into it before I repeated it. I read one story about a guy getting arrested for lighting fires that turned out to be true, but the other shit I read about people getting arrested for lifting fires in Portland was not true. I repeated it without looking into it and it was a really fucking stupid mistake that won’t happen again. I’m sorry.”

Rogan included a video of himself with the post, reiterating the same sentiment.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Joe Rogan apologizes for claiming ‘left-wing people’ were to blame for starting West Coast wildfires

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

In the wake of regurgitating unproven claims that "antifa" factions were responsible for starting fires that are ravaging the West Coast, podcast host, comedian, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan took to his Instagram to issue an apology and to correct the record.

"I f*cked up on the podcast with Douglas Murray and said that people got arrested lighting fires in Portland," Rogan wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Drunk and disgraced Jerry Falwell Jr. lost ‘a lot of blood’ after fall, wife Becki told 911: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Jerry Falwell, Jr. fell down, cut himself, and lost "a lot of blood," his wife Becki Falwell told the 911 operator the night the disgraced and now-former Liberty University chancellor and president officially resigned.

HuffPost obtained a copy of the call to Bedford County, Virginia emergency officials around 2:30 AM on the morning of August 31.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump instantly called out for honoring POWs: ‘You literally said you liked soldiers who weren’t captured’

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tweeted out a proclamation on POW/MIA Recognition Day, and other social media users instantly reminded him that he'd repeatedly slurred service members.

The president issued the proclamation Friday to honor service members who'd been captured or gone missing during combat, although he publicly insulted Sen. John McCain for serving as a prisoner and reportedly doesn't believe missing service members are worth finding.

Continue Reading
 
 