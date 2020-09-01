Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Kenosha Police caught on tape attacking documentary filmmaker — after allegedly groping her breast

Published

9 mins ago

on

Kenosha Police gassing documentary filmmaker Ashley Dorelus (screengrab)

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. He was not there to pray with the family of Jacob Blake, who has been paralyzed after being shot in the back by police. Nor was he there to mourn the victims who allegedly murdered by one of his supporters.

Instead, Trump went to Kenosha to complain about people protesting police injustice.

Trump energized two members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, whose members have been charged with violence in multiple states. Following his visit, two members of the Proud Boys confronted Black Lives Matter protesters, as was caught on tape by New York Times reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bogel-Burroughs captured video of a white police officer gassing Black documentary filmmaker Ashley Dorelus, who claimed the officer touched her breast.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham is so unpopular his Democratic opponent just set huge fundraising record

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Jamie Lovegrove of the Post and Courier reported that Jaime Harrison, the Democratic Senate candidate in South Carolina, raised $10.6 million for his race in August.

This fundraising total shatters all records in South Carolina for Senate fundraising in a single month. It is more money than Harrison raised in the entire second quarter — and is more than several U.S. Senate candidates this cycle have raised over the entire course of their campaigns.

Jaime Harrison raised more money in August than most of the Democratic presidential candidates did in their entire campaigns: https://t.co/DXgHZsmKOf

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Kenosha Police caught on tape pepper spray documentary filmmaker — after allegedly groping her breast

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. He was not there to pray with the family of Jacob Blake, who has been paralyzed after being shot in the back by police. Nor was he there to mourn the victims who allegedly murdered by one of his supporters.

Instead, Trump went to Kenosha to complain about people protesting police injustice.

Trump energized two members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, whose members have been charged with violence in multiple states. Following his visit, two members of the Proud Boys confronted Black Lives Matter protesters, as was caught on tape by New York Times reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Painfully dim’ Students for Trump buried in mockery: ‘The dumbest thing I’ve ever read’

Published

46 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the group Students for Trump posted a picture of the president standing amid rubble after rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin — and claimed that the image represented "what Biden will do to America."

President @realDonaldTrump tours what Biden will do to America. pic.twitter.com/vrY9VXuMaX

— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 1, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image