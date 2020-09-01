WATCH: Kenosha Police caught on tape attacking documentary filmmaker — after allegedly groping her breast

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. He was not there to pray with the family of Jacob Blake, who has been paralyzed after being shot in the back by police. Nor was he there to mourn the victims who allegedly murdered by one of his supporters.

Instead, Trump went to Kenosha to complain about people protesting police injustice.

Trump energized two members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, whose members have been charged with violence in multiple states. Following his visit, two members of the Proud Boys confronted Black Lives Matter protesters, as was caught on tape by New York Times reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.

I'm in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where things were pretty calm until two members of the Proud Boys arrived. Protesters shouted them away from a park and continued to follow them until the police scooped them up in a car and sped away. pic.twitter.com/7nwHiT9XGJ — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) September 1, 2020

Bogel-Burroughs captured video of a white police officer gassing Black documentary filmmaker Ashley Dorelus, who claimed the officer touched her breast.

I just spoke with Ashley Dorelus, whose eyes were burning after a police officer sprayed her with a chemical agent when she swatted his hand away. She's a documentary filmmaker who had been trying to interview the two Proud Boys members who showed up in #Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/7kpRc5B6F5 — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) September 1, 2020