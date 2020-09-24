WATCH: Late-night hosts go off on Trump for ‘chilling’ plan ‘to steal the election’
Late-night television hosts harshly criticized President Donald Trump for refusing to say there would be a peaceful transition of power if he loses the November election.
“In one of the more chilling moments of his presidency — and they’ve been a few — Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power as Republicans formulated the plan to steal the election through the courts,” Seth Meyers explained.
“We’re as close as we’ve ever been to losing our democracy and watching our government transform into an autocratic regime,” he continued. “It’s happen right in front our eyes right now, you don’t need to wait for Trump to roll down Pennsylvania Avenue on a tank in green fatigues with a long chin-beard — especially since if he did try to grow one he’d probably just look like a very sick chihuahua.”
Meyers noted Trump was “effectively threatening violence unless ballots are thrown out and he’s allowed to stay in power.”
“If this were happening in any other country, you’d expect to see pro-regime militants driving through the streets in pickup trucks, attacking people and waving flags — awwwwww,” he said, as images of just that appeared on screen.
Over on Comedy Central, “The Daily Show” also took Trump to task.
Host Trevor Noah said, “the world’s oldest democracy is about to become its newest dictatorship.”
Watch the clips below:
A November coup? The latest on Trump’s refusal to say he’ll leave peacefully if he loses: pic.twitter.com/JKk3GgIS3x
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 25, 2020
2020 Election
Eric Trump: My father will concede to Biden if he gets ‘blown out of the water’
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Eric Trump said during a campaign trip in Nevada that President Donald Trump will, in fact, concede to Joe Biden if he decisively loses the race.
“I think my father’s just saying listen, if he got blown out of the water, of course he’d concede,” said Eric Trump. “If he thought there was massive fraud, then he’d go and try and address that.”
This week, the president repeatedly refused outright to commit to honoring the peaceful transition of power — and suggested that he needs to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court ahead of the election to make it easier for him to contest mail-in ballots.
2020 Election
Trump campaign pushing conspiracy theories to 50 million voters with robocalls: report
Donald Trump's 2020 campaign is making tens of millions of robocalls to supporters, urging them to vote absentee, while the president continues to hold rallies and press conferences pushing conspiracy theories about voting by mail.
"Robocalls sent by Trump surrogates Kimberly Guilfoyle and the President's daughter-in-law Lara Trump are encouraging Republican voters to use absentee ballots to vote in November, calling them one of the 'best ways' to support President Trump in November," CNN reported Thursday. "Both calls attempt to draw a false distinction between absentee voting and other forms of mail-in voting. Guilfoyle's call goes so far as to claim the 'radical left' wants to 'confuse you' on mail-in voting and that 'Democrats want to scare you away from voting absentee.'
2020 Election
Election officials bracing for ‘constitutional crisis’ as Trump threatens to reject vote results: report
On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that as President Donald Trump escalates his preemptive threats to challenge or defy the result of the election if he loses, law enforcement and election officials are bracing for a constitutional crisis.
"Trump’s running commentary about an illegitimate vote reverberated from coast to coast," reported Philip Rucker, Amy Gardner, and Annie Linskey. "Many of Trump’s Republican allies in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), issued perfunctory statements declaring that the winner of the Nov. 3 election would be inaugurated on Jan. 20 — an orderly transition as there traditionally has been in the United States. Democratic state attorneys general strategized among themselves on what to do if the president refuses to accept the result and said they were most concerned that his drumbeat of unfounded accusations about fraud could undermine public confidence in the election."