Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: MSNBC’s Katy Tur slams Trump’s claim he doesn’t know who the Proud Boys are

Published

2 hours ago

on

On MSNBC this Wednesday, host Katy Tur played back video from earlier in the day where President Trump seemingly walked back his comments from the previous night’s debate where he said the far-right nationalist group Proud Boys should “stand back” but “stand by.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said that the group should stand back and allow law enforcement to do their work, while claiming that he doesn’t even know who the Proud Boys are.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tur, Trump still can’t say the words “I condemn white supremacy.” She also wasn’t buying his claim of ignorance regarding the Proud Boys, since they’ve been repeatedly covered in the media.

“I think he probably does know who they are, and if he doesn’t, maybe one of his aides might want to whisper it in his ear,” she said.

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bob Woodward calls on Congress to secure the election against Trump: ‘Where is the spine?’

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward issued a dire warning about the position of American democracy as President Donald Trump tries to delegitimize the upcoming election — and called on Congress to act.

"We now have a constitutional problem," said Woodward. "The executive branch is the president. He clearly can not stabilize the electoral process. In fact, he's stoking — let's make it unstable, the Supreme Court really has no power at this moment. But the Congress does. And it seems to me it's reached a boiling point. I mean, we are teetering here."

"The Congress needs to step up," added Woodward. "Maybe McConnell and Schumer from the Senate, Pelosi and McCarthy from the House getting together. I mean, they can't get together on a COVID relief bill. But this now is important, and they need to sit down and say what — the ball is in their court. They have to do something to stabilize this. Maybe they could come up with the bipartisan agreement on constitutional and electoral stability and actually say this is what we need to do ... with all this talk and all of the uncertainty we are heading right into, they've got to find some way to get this calmed down."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Comedian Weird Al Yankovic makes the disaster debate into hilarious musical mockery of Donald Trump

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

It's official, President Donald Trump's debate performance has earned the parody treatment from legendary mockery expert Weird Al Yankovic.

Yankovic turned the debate into a musical showcasing the rational comments from former Vice President Joe Biden, the plans and policies he outlined, and how it contrasts with the president's rabid ramblings.

The video turns to a "freestyle" moment where Trump's random reflections and ridicules the most bizarre moments and controversial comments about racist supporters that Trump has welcomed into his movement.

The video title is "America is Doomed," and plays up the catastrophic way in which the country is being overtaken by one disaster after another under leadership that can't seem to stop the crisis.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump foils his own plot to suppress mail-in voting amid record Democratic turnout

Published

53 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

An estimated 9 million voters requested mail-in ballots as of Monday with Democrats far outweighing their Republican counterparts. In their reporting, The Washington Post identified mail-in voters as 52 percent Democrats, 28 percent Republicans and 20 percent unaffiliated.

The entities involved in this initial roll-call were five battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maine, and Iowa where public data collection was possible. Additional internal data obtained by The Washington Post shows a similar trend emerging in Ohio, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE