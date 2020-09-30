WATCH: MSNBC’s Katy Tur slams Trump’s claim he doesn’t know who the Proud Boys are

On MSNBC this Wednesday, host Katy Tur played back video from earlier in the day where President Trump seemingly walked back his comments from the previous night’s debate where he said the far-right nationalist group Proud Boys should “stand back” but “stand by.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said that the group should stand back and allow law enforcement to do their work, while claiming that he doesn’t even know who the Proud Boys are.

According to Tur, Trump still can’t say the words “I condemn white supremacy.” She also wasn’t buying his claim of ignorance regarding the Proud Boys, since they’ve been repeatedly covered in the media.

“I think he probably does know who they are, and if he doesn’t, maybe one of his aides might want to whisper it in his ear,” she said.

Watch the video below: