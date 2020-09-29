Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Nicolle Wallace cracks up after watching clip of Trump talking about the Bible

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace (screengrabs)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday played a clip of Donald Trump talking about the Bible where he comes off like a middle school student trying to BS their way through a book report on something that have never read.

“Ha — I don’t even know what to say,” Wallace said while laughing.

“Then-candidate Trump there couldn’t or wouldn’t cite his favorite Bible verse,” she explained. “But he knows just how support evangelical is to his political survival. Trump has maintained strong backing — somehow — from religious voters by enacting conservative policies, I suppose, and publicly showing support like when he cleared peaceful protesters in DC and held up a bible in front of a church.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not sure if that works though,” said Wallace, who was a top Republican communications strategist prior to her career in journalism.

Wallace noted a new piece in The Atlantic titled, “Trump secretly mocks his Christian supports.”

“But in private, many of Trump’s comments about religion are marked by cynicism and contempt, according to people who have worked for him. Former aides told me they’ve heard Trump ridicule conservative religious leaders, dismiss various faith groups with cartoonish stereotypes, and deride certain rites and doctrines held sacred by many of the Americans who constitute his base,” The Atlantic reported.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s why the Midwest can’t defeat the coronavirus

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

As a Californian with family in the Midwest, my Instagram feed has become a slideshow of two jarringly different pandemic experiences. I see acquaintances in Kansas having large parties, no masks in sight, literally popping bottles of champagne indoors. An old friend having a big wedding in Wisconsin, and a gender reveal party in Illinois, too, were both mask-free affairs. This observation of the digital world transcends into the real one: a close friend who just returned from Iowa said it looked like the pandemic "never happened."
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Pat Robertson predicts 5 years of ‘paradise’ – which he says includes the end of Black Lives Matter and Antifa

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

To televangelist Pat Robertson "paradise" means the end of the racial justice activism group Black Lives Matter, and the end of the fascism-fighting group Antifa.

Robertson, the 90-year old former preacher whose net worth a decade ago was placed at $200 million to $1 billion, is predicting a four or five year period of paradise, thanks to a right wing prayer rally held in Washington, D.C. this past weekend. His predictions are frequently wrong,

“I believe that what’s happened out there on Saturday with all this prayer, I think God is going to hear it, and we’re going to see a dramatic change in our society,” Robertson said, as Right Wing Watch's Kyle Mantyla reports. “I think the dictators of this world will be coming down. I believe that we’re looking at four or five years of really — it’ll be like paradise because the devil is going to be bound for time.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NYT report fuels hope that a massive new source of green energy could be on the horizon

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

How the United States will meet its energy needs in the future has been hotly debated among politicians. President Donald Trump has been a strong supporter of fossil fuels, while some progressive Democrats have been pushing for green energy. Journalist Henry Fountain, in the New York Times, reports Tuesday on research on the possibility for a fusion energy power plant, which could be a complete game-changer in the hunt for green energy. According to Fountain, such a plant is on the way — although some scientists are skeptical about the timetable.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE