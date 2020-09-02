Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: The most revealing part of Obama adviser’s interview with Kellyanne Conway is asking ‘do you believe in Trump’

Published

1 min ago

on

Kellyanne Conway (Photo: Screen capture)

Former White House political adviser to President Barack Obama, Jennifer Palmieri, did an interview with outgoing adviser Kellyanne Conway for Showtime’s “The Circus.”

According to Palmieri, she was flooded with requests for more videos of the interview but the one part that she said she found the most “revealing moment,” was when she asked Conway “whether she believes in Donald Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe in America,” Conway dodges, refusing to echo her 2016 pride in the president.

Conway also addressed that “the ladies love it when our men keep their promises,” talking about Trump’s slogan “promises made, promises kept,” which falsely claims that Trump met his 2016 campaign promises.

Conway and her family have stepped back from their public roles online to address family issues. Kellyanne Conway’s final day at the White House was on Monday, Aug. 31.

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump is the one making his mental fitness an issue in the election: MSNBC panel

Published

45 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

The only reason that people are talking about President Donald Trump's mental fitness for serving in the presidency is that he is the one who keeps bringing it up.

An MSNBC panel discussion Wednesday addressed the recent revelations that Vice President Mike Pence was "on standby" when Trump went to Walter Reed hospital if he had to go under anesthesia. While Pence claimed he "doesn't remember" the incident from 2019, he didn't deny that it happened, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said during a press conference Wednesday that the only time he was ever "on notice" was when the president was traveling outside the country. Other than that, he was never placed on any kind of "standby" out of fear that former President Barack Obama would be incapacitated.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is unacceptable!’ DC residents shout down chief after fatal police shooting

Published

54 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

On Wednesday, a man was shot by police in the southeast area of Washington, D.C. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and according to Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham, the man has died.

Per NBC Washington reporter Cory Smith, community members shouted down the chief of police as he provided updates on the incident, with cries of "This is unacceptable!" City councilmember Trayon White said that the man was African-American and "young." Activists groups are reportedly planning to demonstrate in protest shortly.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-endorsed Foxconn deal is a ‘shadow’ of what he promised — and Wisconsinites are angry: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Crain's Chicago Business analyzed the floundering remnants of the deal, once touted by President Donald Trump, to build a Foxconn electronics factory in southern Wisconsin — not far from the city of Kenosha, where a police shooting and racial injustice have recently defined the national conversation.

"With the help of $4.5 billion in state subsidies—more than Wisconsin spends on its state university system and prisons together each year — along with rolled-back environmental regulations, the CEO, Terry Gou, promised jobs for 13,000 new workers eventually. Total Foxconn investment: $10 billion or more," wrote H. Lee Murphy. "The facility’s planning once drew the nonstop attention of media and Wisconsin politicians — most Democrats opposed it and the tax breaks — but as the first building prepares to open, the firestorm of attention has died down, as though the drama has devolved into anticlimax."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image