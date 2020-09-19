WATCH: Trump supporter yells ‘Ginsburg is dead’ as president boasts about choosing Supreme Court justices
As Donald Trump boasted at rally about putting his own Supreme Court justices on the country’s highest court Friday night, one of his supporters yelled “Ginsburg is dead” to the president who was not aware of the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“That’s why the Supreme Court is so important, the next president will get one, two, three, or four justices,” Trump stated. “I had two. Many presidents have had none. They’ve had none. Because they’re there for a long time.”
At that point, a woman on the crowd yelled about Ginsburg with others joining later.
Watch below:
People yelling “Ginsburg is dead” is totally something you’d hear at a trump rally pic.twitter.com/sPE64zkxB6
— Rev. Obadiah Steppenwolfe IV (@UlyssesOfOmaha) September 19, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
