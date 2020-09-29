WATCH: Van Jones delivers epic lecture on CNN after Trump ‘refused to condemn white supremacy’

CNN political analyst Van Jones tore into Donald Trump after the president’s highly controversial decision to repeatedly refuse to condemn white supremacy at the first 2020 general election debate.

“Only three things happened for me tonight,” Jone said.

“Number one, Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy,” he explained.

“Number two, the president of the United States refused to condemn white supremacy,” he continued.

“Number three, the commander-in-chief refused to condemn white supremacy on the global stage — in front of my children, in front of everybody’s families — and he was given the opportunity multiple times to condemn white supremacy,” Jones said.

“And he gave a wink and a nod to a racist, Nazi, murderous organization that is now celebrating online,” he noted, referring to the Proud Boys.

“That’s the only thing that happened tonight,” he concluded.

