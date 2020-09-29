WATCH: Van Jones delivers epic lecture on CNN after Trump ‘refused to condemn white supremacy’

CNN political analyst Van Jones tore into Donald Trump after the president’s highly controversial decision to repeatedly refuse to condemn white supremacy at the first 2020 general election debate.
“Only three things happened for me tonight,” Jone said.
“Number one, Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy,” he explained.
“Number two, the president of the United States refused to condemn white supremacy,” he continued.
“Number three, the commander-in-chief refused to condemn white supremacy on the global stage — in front of my children, in front of everybody’s families — and he was given the opportunity multiple times to condemn white supremacy,” Jones said.
“And he gave a wink and a nod to a racist, Nazi, murderous organization that is now celebrating online,” he noted, referring to the Proud Boys.
“That’s the only thing that happened tonight,” he concluded.
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.