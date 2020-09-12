‘We cannot allow four more years’ of ‘reckless’ Trump: Republican former DHS official
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, a Republican who served in the Department of Homeland Security said Donald Trump is dangerous and must not be handed another four years in office.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Elizabeth Neumann, who served as assistant secretary of counterterrorism and threat prevention at the DHS and now is part of the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform, was unsparing in her criticism of the president.
Referring to a revelation in Bob Woodward’s bombshell book that the president blurted out, ” I have built a nuclear system, a nuclear, weapons system that nobody has ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before — there’s nobody — what we have is incredible,” Neumann was asked what she made of it and if he should be discussing it.
“Absolutely not,” she replied. “I don’t have firsthand knowledge of what he’s referencing but it’s so maddening. This has happened so many times when he would have a foreign leader in and start talking to them about classified information. You’re like, that’s not how this works. you’re not supposed to disclose the things that people put their lives at risk to obtain that intelligence.”
“The weapons system, if it’s true, is being designed to protect us and protect our military men and women, and to just kind of speak about it so nonchalantly with a reporter…” she continued. “Clearly he’s bragging, right, stroking his own ego with these comments. It’s so reckless. this is why I had to — I decided to speak out. I could have just gone to the voting booth and voted for Biden, but I feel like the American people need to hear it from those of us who saw it inside.”
“This man is reckless, he does not know how to do the job. and, at times, he deliberately chooses to do things for his own benefit, not the country’s benefit. We cannot allow four more years of this,” she concluded.
Watch below:
