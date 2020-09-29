Quantcast
‘We don’t want him!’ Eric Trump sparks confusion by declaring himself part of the LGBT community

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Eric Trump appears on Fox & Friends (screen grab)

Eric Trump awkwardly described himself as a member of the LGBT community on Fox News, setting off some puzzled reactions.

Media Matters researcher Bobby Lewis, who monitors “Fox & Friends” daily, flagged the exchange, which was prompted by a New York Times column about a lesbian woman who supports President Donald Trump.

“The LGBT community, they are incredible,” Eric Trump said, “and you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community, and we love the man.”

