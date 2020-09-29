‘We don’t want him!’ Eric Trump sparks confusion by declaring himself part of the LGBT community

Eric Trump awkwardly described himself as a member of the LGBT community on Fox News, setting off some puzzled reactions.

Media Matters researcher Bobby Lewis, who monitors “Fox & Friends” daily, flagged the exchange, which was prompted by a New York Times column about a lesbian woman who supports President Donald Trump.

“The LGBT community, they are incredible,” Eric Trump said, “and you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community, and we love the man.”

Eric Trump: "The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man." pic.twitter.com/hl51ftW8l2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020

Other Twitter users were confused.

He probably should have told his wife before announcing it on fox. — Jenny Burns (@JennyGoBlue67) September 29, 2020

WAIT WHAT …I mean, I think I speak for all of us when I say "no thanks", but I'm still in shock — Collin McNaught (@CMoney7189) September 29, 2020

But we don't want him D: — Bootleg NES Classic (@mercurypixel) September 29, 2020

eric trump coming out is not the birthday gift this homosexual wanted — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020

“Thank you for protecting our neighborhoods, thank you for protecting our cities”… Does he think LGBT is some kind of law enforcement agency? — Lorne (@LornestoToledo) September 29, 2020

Is being in love with your dad gay? — Funferal, a Funeral (@funferal) September 29, 2020

Tough break for the LGBT community — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) September 29, 2020

Playing YMCA at every rally is really working! — Elaine Mills😷 #BLM🌊🗽 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪 🕊🐾 🦖 (@ElaineCMills) September 29, 2020

He thinks the “L” is for “Large Adult Son”. — YogaBitch65, House Atreides 🌊 (@WTxNamaste) September 29, 2020

