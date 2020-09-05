‘We will WIN’: Trump launches new attack on ‘vicious’ John McCain and The Atlantic

Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter by launching a broadside at the reporter who exposed his “losers” and “suckers” comments about U.S. military dead as well as taking a shot at the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

With the White House reeling from the report in The Atlantic, the president is once again lashing out at the report that may have driven a wedge between him and his supporters in the military.

According to the president, “You work so hard for the military, from completely rebuilding a depleted mess that was left by OBiden, to fixing a broken V.A. and fighting for large scale military pay raises, and then a slimeball reporter, maybe working with disgruntled people, makes up such a horrible charge,” he wrote before adding, “This reminds me of the Dirty Dossier, which was pushed hard by John McCain, & then with a thud turned out to be a total fraud. So many other scams also. The Radical Far Left is VICIOUS, they will do or say anything to win. But they won’t, we will WIN, & have four great years!”

You can see his tweets below: