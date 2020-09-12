‘Weirdest cult I’ve ever seen’: Bafflement over why Trump tweeted wacky pics of his supporters

President Donald Trump on Saturday amused himself on Twitter after holding a fundraiser at his DC hotel and before a controversial rally in Nevada.

After claiming that Hispanic voters were “strongly favoring” his campaign, Trump praised his supporters by tweeting a photo of a wedding at a house that was painted as a giant campaign sign.

The photos generated a great deal of commentary online, here’s some of what people were saying:

CULT MADNESS These images aren’t encouraging – they are disturbing. People who become obsessed with a politician and idolize them in this way need help. Most sane people don’t want a cult leader as president – they want a decent person who will do right by the American people. — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) September 12, 2020

Poor neighbors. Their property values must have tanked. — Jelle Simons (@jelle_simons) September 12, 2020

Combined teeth – 4. — @🏡 🌊#25thOnThe45th🌊 (@forever420grrl) September 12, 2020

This has extremely chaotic “Saturdays are for White Supremacy” energy. All of these people read Barstool. pic.twitter.com/80DqMkdx8k — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) September 12, 2020

You’re congratulating people for having the ability to put up signs? You sure set the bar low for your supporters. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) September 12, 2020

Nothing more romantic for a wedding than having an 18-foot cutout of Donald Trump there. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 12, 2020

This is the weirdest cult I've ever seen https://t.co/DOMmbBenm8 — Owen (@Plunancie) September 12, 2020

