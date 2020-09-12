Quantcast
‘Weirdest cult I’ve ever seen’: Bafflement over why Trump tweeted wacky pics of his supporters

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump supporters via the president's Twitter account.

President Donald Trump on Saturday amused himself on Twitter after holding a fundraiser at his DC hotel and before a controversial rally in Nevada.

After claiming that Hispanic voters were “strongly favoring” his campaign, Trump praised his supporters by tweeting a photo of a wedding at a house that was painted as a giant campaign sign.

The photos generated a great deal of commentary online, here’s some of what people were saying:

