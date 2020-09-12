‘Weirdest cult I’ve ever seen’: Bafflement over why Trump tweeted wacky pics of his supporters
President Donald Trump on Saturday amused himself on Twitter after holding a fundraiser at his DC hotel and before a controversial rally in Nevada.
After claiming that Hispanic voters were “strongly favoring” his campaign, Trump praised his supporters by tweeting a photo of a wedding at a house that was painted as a giant campaign sign.
The photos generated a great deal of commentary online, here’s some of what people were saying:
CULT MADNESS
These images aren’t encouraging – they are disturbing. People who become obsessed with a politician and idolize them in this way need help. Most sane people don’t want a cult leader as president – they want a decent person who will do right by the American people.
Poor neighbors. Their property values must have tanked.
Combined teeth – 4.
This has extremely chaotic “Saturdays are for White Supremacy” energy. All of these people read Barstool. pic.twitter.com/80DqMkdx8k
Literally a cult. pic.twitter.com/WaLHQwE7XI
You’re congratulating people for having the ability to put up signs?
You sure set the bar low for your supporters.
Nothing more romantic for a wedding than having an 18-foot cutout of Donald Trump there.
This is the weirdest cult I've ever seen https://t.co/DOMmbBenm8
imagine doing this for any politician??? lmaoo god this country is fucked https://t.co/ZEMUh1rqKt
Trump mocked for ridiculous claim about Hispanic voters ‘strongly favoring’ his campaign: ‘Not even close to true’
President Donald Trump was focused on his 2020 re-election campaign on Saturday, despite the coronavirus pandemic, economic catastrophe, dangerous fires out west and tropical storms Sally, Paulette and Rene.
Following a fundraiser at Trump Hotel DC, the president departed for a controversial rally outside Reno where few supporters were wearing masks and there was no social distancing.
Between his campaign events, Trump tweeted his thoughts on Hispanic voters.
CNN airs shocking video of no social distancing and few masks at Trump rally in Nevada
Trump supporters are refusing to social distance while waiting to enter a rally in Nevada and few are wearing masks, CNN reported Saturday.
"Happening right now, people packed in lines in the Reno area to see the president speak this evening, they are waiting to enter his rally which actually doesn't get underway for the next five hours or so," Ana Cabrera reported.
"This is a rally, of course, he has not cancelled or postponed despite -- not just the risk of the coronavirus spreading -- but also a local air quality alert due to the raging wildfires across much of the west right now," she reported.
Desperate Trump gambling on Nevada as Electoral College path to victory shrinks: report
President Donald Trump is scheduled to fly to Nevada on Saturday afternoon for a weekend in Nevada, with an evening event in Reno and Sunday events in Las Vegas.
"As the clock ticks down to Election Day, President Donald Trump is spending valuable time this weekend in Nevada — a state he lost in 2016, but that his campaign sees as a critical part of a backup path to re-election, as his current electoral odds continue to shrink in states he won narrowly that year," NBC News reported Saturday.