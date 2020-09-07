Quantcast
Connect with us

What a shocking new report about Trump and the military reveals about the GOP

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald J. Trump alongside First Lady Melania Trump and members of the U.S. military in this file image posted to a government website to commemorate Veterans Day. (Photo: WhiteHouse.gov)
One of the most talked about articles of the week is Jeffrey Goldberg’s bombshell report in The Atlantic detailing President Donald Trump’s appalling insults against military heroes, who he reportedly dismissed as “losers” and “suckers.” Two Never Trump conservatives, Jennifer Rubin and Charlie Sykes, have responded to Goldberg’s article with articles of their own — and both of them contemplate how many Republicans will or won’t have the courage to call Trump out for insulting Americans who served in the military.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump White House has flatly denied the allegations of Goldberg’s sources. Yet the type of anti-veteran insults those sources attribute to Trump are consistent with his comments about the late Sen. John McCain in 2015; Trump said of McCain, who was captured and imprisoned by the Viet Cong for five years during the Vietnam War, “I like people who weren’t captured.” And according to three of Goldberg’s sources, Trump had no interest in honoring McCain after he died in 2018 and said, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.”

Goldberg also reports that when Trump visited France in 2018, he insulted the American World War I veterans buried at Aisne-Marne Cemetery and said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” The reporting in Goldberg’s article, according to Rubin, “seems entirely in character for Trump.” But she doesn’t expect a lot of Republicans to condemn Trump because of it. (Some Trump current and former officials denied aspects of the report on the record after it was published.)

Rubin argues that the senior officials quoted anonymously in Goldberg’s article should have had the courage to take a stand when Trump was insulting military veterans in their presence.

“The silence of these senior aides is really no different from the silence of virtually all elected Republicans,” Rubin writes. “They, along with intellectually corrupt right-wing pundits and media outlets, have denied, deflected, ignored or excused almost everything that has come out of Trump’s mouth. The so-called Republican hawks — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — have stuck with him through thick and thin. They did not condemn him when he first slandered POWs …. It seems there is no insult, lie or exaggeration about our troops too great to prompt these Republicans to declare Trump unfit to serve as commander in chief.”

Meantime, in The Bulwark, Sykes notes that although Republicans he describes as “anti-anti-Trumpers” have been expressing “skepticism” about Goldberg’s reporting, they “know that the accounts are most likely true because they’ve seen it so many times before.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sykes explains: “No one has forgotten how he mocked John McCain as a POW, or attacked Gold Star families. He has suggested that soldiers in Iraq were stealing money they were supposed to distribute…. But Republicans eventually accepted it all. The anti-anti-Trumpers found a way to look the other way.”

In his article, Sykes makes a distinction between “anti-anti-Trumpers” in the GOP and Trump’s “hardcore bootlickers” in the GOP. The “anti-anti-Trumpers,” Sykes argues, might privately cringe over things Trump says but won’t criticize him publicly, whereas the “hardcore bootlickers” genuinely adore him.

According to Sykes, “This is what distinguishes anti-anti-Trumpers from the hardcore bootlickers: the anti-antis generally have no illusions about the man’s character, and even remember the many times that he has lashed out viciously at women, minorities, the disabled and veterans. But they salve their consciences in various ways. Today, they would prefer to talk about Nancy Pelosi’s visit to a hair salon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, the right-wing media have been obsessing over Speaker Pelosi getting her hair done, which they insist, she wouldn’t have done if she took social distancing as seriously as she claims.

Goldberg’s article is “awkward” for Republicans, Sykes writes, “because it dramatically raises the ante. It causes a stirring in the place where their consciences have been hibernating. What if it is true that the commander-in-chief, who is seeking another four years in office, is a small, vicious and despicable man who dishonors everything he touches?”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Horrible’: Woman whose fiancé died in Iraq shreds Trump’s attacks on servicemembers on CNN

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

A woman who lost her fiancé 14 years ago after he was killed in Iraq went on CNN Monday to shred President Donald Trump's reported disparagement of military servicemembers.

Dana Canedy, a former New York Times journalist whose fiancé, First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, died in Iraq in 2016, told CNN's Erica Hill that she was disgusted by the president's reported descriptions of dead American soldiers as "losers" and "suckers."

"I obviously heard the reports first and was really struggling with the fact that anybody could say that," she said. "And he's denied it, I don't know whether he said it or not, but even the possibility of that is just horrible."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Nightmare scenario’: Senator warns that Trump is laying groundwork for election result mayhem

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Warning of the very real chance of a "nightmare scenario" in which President Donald Trump misleads the American people over the results of the November election—or refuses to leave office voluntarily if voted out—Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the alarm and mobilizing his army of supporters to be aware of just how dangerous a game the president is now playing.

In an interview with Politico and an email sent to his massive email list Friday, Sanders suggested that too many news organizations, social media companies, and lawmakers—in addition to the broader public—remain unaware of the manner in which Trump is laying the groundwork for a potentially devastating series of events.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Colleges are defying the Trump administration’s COVID-19 guidelines — with disastrous results

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Even though the White House Coronavirus Task Force is telling colleges to keep students who contract the novel coronavirus quarantined on campus, many colleges are sending the students back home anyway.

The Daily Beast reports that many colleges are ordering their COVID-infected students to go home even though experts say doing so is likely to accelerate community spread.

In one particularly disastrous example, Georgia Southern University last week ordered infected students to vacate the campus during their quarantine periods, even going so far as to kick them out of off-campus housing.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image