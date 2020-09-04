Quantcast
‘What does Putin have on him?’ Shock after Trump gives Russia a pass on Alexei Navalny poisoning

Published

1 min ago

on

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Screen capture)

All eyes have been on Russia since opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill in Siberia.

Navalny was finally air-lifted to German, where the government announced toxicology tests found “unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent,” according to CNN.

“Alexey Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. “This poison can be detected without a doubt in the samples.”

Trump was asked about the poisoning on Friday against the backdrop of the alleged pattern of Vladimir Putin poisoning political opponents.

But Trump refused to condemn the attack or hold Putin to account.

“Once again Trump passes on a chance to hold Russia accountable. What does Putin have on him?” CNN analyst Joe Lockhart asked.

Here’s what others were saying:

