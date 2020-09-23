‘What will you do for your country when it needs you?’: Rachel Maddow tells Americans it’s time to defend American democracy

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow broke her un-written rule not to talk about whatever President Donald Trump rattles on about at his press briefing to sound the alarm that the American democracy is at risk.

“It is here,” she said. “We are here. It is happening. We don’t have to wonder anymore. As individuals, we don’t have to wonder what it would be like to live through a time like this. We don’t have to wonder anymore how we would react or act or what we would do for our country if our country was ever in this kind of situation. You now know what you would do for your country if your country is ever in this much danger. It is whatever it is you are doing right now. What you are doing now and what you are planning to do for the next six weeks, that’s what you are made of, and that’s what you will be able to say you did when your country needed you. What you did when your country needed you.”

While Trump is claiming that he won’t need to transfer power in January 2021, his administration is working behind the scenes to generate a fraud that will hand him the election before the votes are finished being counted.

“Do you commit to making sure that there’s a peaceful transferral of power?” a reporter asked Trump.

“Get rid of the ballots, and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it. And you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else,” Trump replied.

Maddow cited a recent Atlantic article that sounded the alarm about the American democracy being outright threatened by the Trump campaign. Other than having foreign actors help him win the election, Trump’s campaign is at work on an effort to nullify the ballots and simply appoint electors that will install Trump into office. It’s also why he is rushing to appoint a judge to the Supreme Court, because he thinks that the court will help aid him in throwing ballots out and refusing to abide by the choice of the people.

“It is no longer theoretical,” said Maddow. “We are living it. We have to figure out what we are going to do about it.”

See the segment in the video below: