Whistleblower: DHS altered intel on Russia and white supremacists to appease Trump

Former acting chief of the Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence branch, Brian Murphy, has filed a complaint alleging “attempted abuse of authority” along with possible violations of federal law by some of President Trump’s top officials in law enforcement and intelligence, according to ABC News.

Murphy says officials attempted to “censor or manipulate the intelligence information” connected to Russia’s interference in U.S. elections, as well as the threat posed by domestic white supremacy groups.

“Over the course of 24 pages, Murphy describes an environment in which senior officials – including former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, current acting Secretary Chad Wolf, and current Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli – scrambled to gather and prepare intelligence reports that aligned with President Donald Trump’s political message and public remarks,” ABC News reports.

