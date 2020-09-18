White crowd cheers for the Confederate flag at Illinois re-open rally

During a rally to push for the resumption of in-person learning in Illinois schools, someone brandished a Confederate flag — which prompted cheers from the mostly-white crowd, WGN-9 reports.

Although the Crystal Lake event’s organizers said that they intended for it to be non-political, some arrived holding signs in favor of President Trump, while others wore MAGA hats.

“The main focus today is getting the kids back in school and putting the kids in the best position they can be in,” Steve Smith, co-organizer of the rally, said. “As parents, we don’t want this to be political and maybe we should make that a little more clear.”

Watch a report on the story from WGN-9 below: