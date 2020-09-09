White House aides are more concerned Trump did the Woodward book than his lies about COVID-19

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Wednesday afternoon that White House aides are furious about the latest revelations in the book by reporter Bob Woodward. However, they’re not angry about what most Americans find objectionable about the information.

While most public servants would be concerned about the nearly 200,000 deaths in the U.S. and lying to Americans, President Donald Trump’s staff seems more concerned with the fact that the president did the interview.

“There is an epic amount of finger-pointing going on at the White House right now about who’s to blame for a group of grown adults in serious positions in government – and in one case the president – talking to Woodward,” tweeted Haberman.