White House aides think Trump needs a teleprompter — hours after he attacked Biden for the same
President Donald Trump on Thursday departed from the prepared remarks he was reading to complain about Joe Biden using a teleprompter.
“Every time I see him he starts talking about the pandemic, he’s reading it off the teleprompter,” Trump said in a White House news conference.
Trump falsely claimed he was “not allowed” to use a teleprompter, which he frequently uses.
Following his press conference, Trump departed for a rally in Freeland, Michigan. While in transit, White House aides apparently thought he would need a teleprompter and set one up, per CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller.
Wisconsin blocked from mailing absentee ballots by conservative-controlled state Supreme Court: report
There is new uncertainty over how Wisconsin will conduct its 2020 election after a new ruling by the state's conservative-controlled highest court.
"The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily suspended the mailing of absentee ballots for November's presidential election as the court weighs whether to place the Green Party presidential ticket on the ballot," the Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday.
‘Trump will win’ says US star at Venice film festival
The pro-gun US star of a high school massacre movie at the Venice film festival said Thursday that Donald Trump will win the US presidential election in November.
"Everybody says they are not going to vote for him, that he’s an asshole because the newspapers are full of stuff about what a crazy maniac he is," said Thomas Jane, who heads the cast of the action thriller "Run Hide Fight".
"But they are all going to vote for him. Watch," the "Boogie Nights" actor told reporters before the controversial film’s red carpet premiere. "He will win."Jane and producer Dallas Sonnier -- a gun rights supporting Texan who heads the Cinestate studio responsible for a string of "populist" movies often loved by Trump supporters -- said they wanted to open up the debate on school shootings in the US.
Trump has staunchly supported the pro-gun lobby despite the mounting death toll of killings.
Victory for mail-in voting in Tennessee as federal judge rules against GOP-enacted state law
"The court recognized that forcing voters to choose between voting and their health violates the Constitution."
In a win for voting rights advocates, a federal judge Wednesday temporarily blocked a Tennessee law that bars first-time voters from casting their ballots by mail unless they show identification at an election office beforehand.
"This is an important victory for Tennessee voters wishing to participate in the 2020 election that don't want to have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote," Danielle Lang, co-director of voting rights and redistricting at Campaign Legal Center, said in a press release. "Especially during an election held during a pandemic, it is important that anybody be able to vote by absentee and mail ballot to encourage participation."