White House aides think Trump needs a teleprompter — hours after he attacked Biden for the same

President Donald Trump on Thursday departed from the prepared remarks he was reading to complain about Joe Biden using a teleprompter.

“Every time I see him he starts talking about the pandemic, he’s reading it off the teleprompter,” Trump said in a White House news conference.

Trump falsely claimed he was “not allowed” to use a teleprompter, which he frequently uses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his press conference, Trump departed for a rally in Freeland, Michigan. While in transit, White House aides apparently thought he would need a teleprompter and set one up, per CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller.