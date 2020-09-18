White House preparing shortlist to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray after he testified on Russia attacking election: report
The White House is preparing a list of names for President Donald Trump to use as it prepares to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray, just one day after he testified before Congress that Russia again is attacking the U.S. election.
“The White House is preparing a shortlist of candidates to replace Christopher Wray as FBI Director,” Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson reported, but has not been confirmed by other reporters.
Wray would be the second FBI director Trump will have fired over Russia.
“The intelligence community’s consensus is that Russia continues to try to influence our elections, primarily through what we would call malign foreign influence,” Director Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee Thursday.
He added, “we certainly have seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020.”
Hours later President Trump mocked, slammed, and scolded Director Wray, tweeting: “But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out!”
Far right wing Georgia Congressman called for Wray to resign Thursday:
It’s time for Chris Wray to resign. https://t.co/Ymdo80EQu7
— Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 17, 2020
Wray had also responded to a question specifically about Russia.
He also responded to a question about domestic terrorism, warning that white supremacists are the “biggest chunk” of racially motivated violent extremism and terrorism, and “have been responsible for the most lethal activity.”
FBI Dir. Chris Wray testified that “people ascribing to some sort of white supremacist-type ideology” are the “biggest chunk” of racially motivated violent extremism, which is the largest segment of the domestic terrorism category. https://t.co/UG7tfswMcw pic.twitter.com/KmIqF7Nd1b
— ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2020
US Naval War College professor and Russia expert Tom Nichols weighed in on the Newsmax claim:
Well, of course they are. I look forward to hearing from my conservative friends how this will strengthen the rule of law and the credibility of the “national security party”. Because they’ll say it will and they’ll find a way to keep supporting Trump anyway. https://t.co/MMy1JPlmV6
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020
Newsmax is already interviewing supposed short list candidates:
WHITE HOUSE 📍: After Newsmax TV’s @EmeraldRobinson reported that @SidneyPowell1 is on a short-list of candidates to possibly replace FBI Director Christopher Wray, Powell reacts to the news. @JohnFBachman https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/s262qURfZu
— Newsmax (@newsmax) September 18, 2020
And minutes ago CNN asked former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe if he thinks Trump will fire Wray:
Q: Do you think the president may try to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray?
Andrew McCabe: “I think you have to consider that a possibility with this president and any official who stands up and confronts him or makes plain a truth that the president finds inconvenient.” pic.twitter.com/XCNprxtWxH
— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) September 18, 2020
