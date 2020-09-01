Quantcast
Connect with us

White House privately urges governors to cancel college classes as Trump demands football

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump during “chopper talk” on the South Lawn of the White House as he departed for Florida (screengrab)

Top White House officials have been privately urging governors to call off in-person learning — even as President Donald Trump demands college sports.

The officials advised U.S. governors in a call Monday not to send infected students back home or they’d be risking another major outbreak of the deadly virus, after spending the summer months pushing to reopen campuses across the country, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that what happened across the South [in June] was primarily driven by 18-to-25 year olds, across the South, with asymptomatic spread,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. “Sending these individuals back home in their asymptomatic state to spread the virus in their home town or among their vulnerable households could really recreate what we experienced over the June time frame in the South. So I think every university president should have a plan for not only testing but caring for their students that need to isolate.”

An estimated 26,000 cases have already emerged at more than 750 institutions since the pandemic arrived in the U.S., with more than 1,300 at the University of Alabama alone, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shut down in-person classes for undergraduates just one week into the fall semester.

Despite those outbreaks, the White House has been pushing schools to open up campus and hold athletic events — especially football — despite their privately held concerns about public health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In general, we want to encourage, even when you have test positivity on campuses, we want to encourage universities to have students remain on or near campus and minimize the potential exposure to the larger community,” Vice President Mike Pence told governors on Monday’s call. “We really believe — and I spoke to a university president just the other day — in suspending classes for a few weeks, have people study in their rooms, and … that kind of isolation.

“We believe, let’s have the testing, let’s have the mitigation efforts, good practices in place,” Pence added. “But we really believe that remaining on or near campus is the best course possible for the overall health and well-being [of the community].”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Cop who charged city officials with ‘injuring’ Confederate statues previously expressed anger over the incident: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Before Sgt. Kevin McGee and the Virginia police department he belonged to charged a Black state senator, local civil rights leaders and city public defenders with conspiring to "injure" Confederate statues, he was being investigated by his own department for an email he sent to city officials where he slammed those he later charged, HuffPost reports.

McGee was also a prominent opponent of former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman, according to sources speaking to HuffPost. "Chapman, Virginia’s first Black female police chief, was forced out last year, which she said was a result of her confronting 'racial tensions' from within the majority Black city’s mostly white police force and facing down a police union she said didn’t like her because she wasn’t a white man," the report stated.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Biden must call out Trump’s lies during the debates

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Joe Biden should insist on some crucial ground rules in his debates with President Donald Trump or skip them altogether, according to a new column.

Three-fifths of voters told Pew Research debates mattered in their decision who to support in 2016, and The Daily Beast's Margaret Carlson cautioned Biden not to let the president lie or cheat through the political TV spectacles.

"Biden should argue for a single moderator who will follow up but be prepared for Trump taking over as emcee," Carlson wrote. "If there’s no question about Hunter Biden, Trump will get one in. If Biden doesn’t reply by asking Trump about his adult children living large off the government and the criminal referrals of son Don Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner, he doesn't deserve to be president."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This accused mobster could influence Steve Bannon’s fraud case

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

A 2008 case involving a loan shark and longtime business partner of Steve Bannon's, Andrew Badolato, may impact the fraud case against the former White House adviser. Bannon and Badolato worked together on a penny stock deal as well as political "documentaries."

The ironic twist was explored by Bloomberg News Tuesday, describing the efforts Badolato made to help the FBI record calls in a case involving organized crime. Badolato helped with another case in which he gave information that helped send an associate to prison for securities fraud.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image