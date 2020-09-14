‘Who are those people?’ Morning Joe rips Trump fans who swallow president’s COVID-19 lies

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel for defending President Donald Trump’s lies about his coronavirus response.
The president was caught on tape admitting to Bob Woodward that he had purposefully downplayed the coronavirus, and the RNC chairwoman justified the revelation six months into a pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 people in the U.S.
“I understand because she’s been working for Donald Trump for as long as she has, and she doesn’t remember actually what it’s like when you have people like Mitt Romney, who actually tell the truth to the public and don’t think the public is stupid, and you can actually trust them to take the information and protect their families,” Scarborough said. “But just imagine what would have happened if he told the truth, but he can’t. He can’t. That’s the amazing thing.”
Scarborough wondered how some Americans could trust the president over their own eyes and ears.
“You look at Woodward and you look at this book, and he is so twisted and contorted what the truth is,” Scarborough said. “You have to admit, he is a symbol of a pretty huge personal personalty cult, who are those people? Am I talking about you? I don’t know. Maybe if you hear an audio tape of the president of the United States admitting he lied to Americans when about 200,000 people died, if you think that that is Bob Woodward’s fault, that the president’s own voice is fake news, you too may be in a personality cult. Call your doctor and check and see.”
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner openly trashed the city of Baltimore in interviews with Bob Woodward -- and a top official in the city is letting him have it.
As Woodward reported in his new book "Rage," Kushner believed President Donald Trump was very savvy to describe Baltimore as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," as it forced Democratic officials to defend the city from the president's attacks.
At a recent gathering of Trump supporters in the Oregon capital of Salem, one man with a megaphone accused LGBTQ people of normalizing child rape and suggested that politicians who support LGBTQ rights should be assassinated. People cheered and clapped after he said this.
“We have said all this LGBT agenda has set us back... They told us we were crazy. They told us we were homophobic. But the God’s honest truth is their pedophile agenda has been normalized. It is being pushed forward. I’m a goddamn man, but I think these Democratic leaders who allowed this to happen need to be shot dead in the streets.”
Two news stories story that almost speak for themselves without the need for commentary.
First, the 4-3 conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has made a bizarre, nonsensical ruling that will throw Wisconsin’s entire election into disarray for no good reason.
Then the Wisconsin Supreme Court stepped in. On Thursday afternoon, by a 4–3 vote divided along partisan lines, the court issued a strange, cryptic order that could throw the election into chaos. The conservative majority directed the Wisconsin Elections Commission to turn over a massive amount of information it did not actually have. These justices then halted the mailing of more absentee ballots while they consider nullifying every ballot that has been printed or mailed and forcing the state to start over. Their stunning eleventh-hour intervention could force election officials into an impossible position: either comply with the court’s order or violate both state and federal law.