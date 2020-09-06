Quantcast
Why Donald Trump will never sue Michael Cohen over his tell-all book

President Donald Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen

President Donald Trump’s so-called “fixer” will release his book this coming week after the very public falling out with his former client. Already the White House is in full defense mode, attacking Cohen as a liar and a felon.

“Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies,” said press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump isn’t trying to defend himself or explain away his behavior, he’s going on a full attack of Cohen and his character instead.

But don’t look for Trump to put his money where his mouth is.

If the book was the lie that Trump and his White House claim, he could easily sue Cohen and defend himself against what he says are lies. However, the problem with that is that Trump would have to have proof that Cohen is lying, and a lawsuit would mean that Cohen would be able to expose the president even further by requesting documents that only he and those close to the president would know about.

Cohen even has photo evidence that he included in his book, Disloyal: A Memoir. It’s unclear how much more Cohen has that he is holding back that he may have on Trump. However, one thing is certain, the last thing Trump wants is to go through a public lawsuit against Cohen that could further expose any illegal behavior by the president.

In 2016, Trump claimed that he would sue all of the women that accused him of sexual assault or sexual harassment. It’s been nearly four years, and he still hasn’t done it. In fact, one accuser, E. Jean Carroll, alleged that Trump raped her in the 1990s. Trump claimed that she was lying and attacked her, so she sued for defamation, and requested that he provide his DNA so she could prove that he raped her. Trump has worked to delay the case and refuse to give his DNA. So far, he hasn’t been able to delay the suit.

Read the most salacious details ahead of the Cohen Book’s release on Sept. 8 here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
