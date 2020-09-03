Quantcast
Connect with us

Wisconsin swing voters losing faith in Trump’s leadership: ‘I feel he just gave up’

Published

1 min ago

on

Wisconsin swing voters are losing faith in President Donald Trump’s leadership, but they’re also making excuses for his failures.

Axios conducted a focus group with voters in Oshkosh, where they found only two in 10 party-flippers planned to vote for Joe Biden in November — including one Barack Obama-to-Trump voter who no longer backs the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s been trying so hard I feel, but nothing is working,” said participant Kaycee W. “Everybody was fighting him every step of the way, so I feel he just gave up and isn’t trying as hard anymore.”

The virtual Engagious/Schlessinger focus group of 10 swing voters was comprised of eight who had backed Trump in 2016 after voting for Obama in 2012, while the other two flipped from Mitt Romney to Hillary Clinton.

Several had not watched either party’s convention, but six of the 10 wrongly believed Biden wanted to defund the police, as multiple speakers had claimed during the Republican National Convention.

“Anybody who believes there’s systemic racism is going to vote for Joe Biden,” said Trump supporter Thomas B., “and he wants you to believe there’s systemic racism.”

Participants seemed to agree that racism was a problem in society, but they had grown tired of hearing about police brutality and other issues raised by Black Lives Matter protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s unfair that African Americans seem to be more targeted [by police],” Dawn M., “but that’s all you hear about. You don’t hear about what happened before, to proceed to the shooting.”

One participant said “all the rioting” and “civil unrest” had made him less confident in Trump’s leadership, but he doesn’t blame the president for his own failures.

“The minorities, yes, are going to have less income, less resources, less everything else, so yes it may hit them a little harder,” said Steve V. “But they’re spinning it … to make their numbers look like it’s only affecting them.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Former GOP governor calls Trump a ‘bully’ — and endorses Biden

Published

52 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Detroit News reported that former Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI) announced he would be voting for Joe Biden in November — blasting President Donald Trump as a "bully."

"As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years," wrote Snyder in an op-ed for the USA TODAY network. "It is tragedy watching our world suffer from one."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr believes the entire Black Lives Matter movement is ‘fundamentally illegitimate’: CNN’s Toobin

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Thursday said that he believed Attorney General Bill Barr and other conservatives do not believe racism is a problem in the United States, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

While breaking down Barr's interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Toobin said that the Trump administration seems to believe that protests against police brutality were spawned by a mass delusion among Black Americans who believe they are unfairly targeted by law enforcement.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump and Barr looking to use anti-Mafia law to crack down on protesters

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may attempt to crack down on Black Lives Matter protests wielding a legal weapon typically used against mob bosses.

The president and some of his top officials have signaled that they may use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to target Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists, although legal experts are highly dubious that law would apply in those cases, reported The Daily Beast.

“It was useful, and still is sometimes, at taking down genuine organized crime,” said former federal prosecutor Ken White. “The problem is that [RICO] sounds badass so people want to use it on everything. People basically use it like an angry emoji … I think 98 percent of the time it’s invoked, it’s more emotional or performative than it is substantive.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image