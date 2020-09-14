Quantcast
Connect with us

Woodward shoots down Trump’s attacks during ’60 Minutes’ interview: He had the ‘duty to warn’ America

Published

10 mins ago

on

Bob Woodward (Photo: Screen capture)

Bob Woodward’s book Rage is slated to be released this week on Sept. 15, but ahead of the date, the veteran newsman appeared on “60 Minutes” to discuss the main points that he asked the president.

President Donald Trump spent most of the week attacking Woodward and trying to come up with justifications for his decision to lie to Americans about the real dangers of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump was informed about the hazards in January, but told Woodward he intentionally wanted to downplay it to prevent panic and preserve “prosperity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodward said that on Jan. 28, United States National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien told Trump that the coronavirus pandemic would be the greatest national security threat he would ever face as president.

Trump asked questions about the virus, exposing a difference of opinion among Trump’s leaders. Matthew Pottinger, Trump’s deputy National Security Advisor, told the president that his sources were saying it would be as bad or worse than the 1918 flu pandemic, which killed millions.

After restricting travel to China, Trump told Woodward that the virus was airborne. But three weeks later, he was saying it was pretty much like the flu.

“This is the tragedy,” said Woodward said about Trump downplaying the virus. “The president of the United States has a duty to warn. The public will understand, but if they get the feeling that they’re not getting the truth, then you’re going down the path of deceit and cover-up.”

“I think he did not understand the American public,” Woodward said of Trump when he claimed he didn’t want to create panic. “We know from history when the public is told the truth, they organize. We have a problem. We’re going to step up. And Trump thought, oh well, they’ll panic when there’s a crisis. When a president knows something, it’s time to tell the public. He failed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodward wrote in the book that Trump’s handling of the virus reflects his “instincts, habits and style.”

When asked what those instincts, habits and style are, Woodward said, “denial, making up his own facts.”

See the opener of the interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Woodward shoots down Trump’s attacks during ’60 Minutes’ interview: He had the ‘duty to warn’ America

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Bob Woodward's book Rage is slated to be released this week on Sept. 15, but ahead of the date, the veteran newsman appeared on "60 Minutes" to discuss the main points that he asked the president.

President Donald Trump spent most of the week attacking Woodward and trying to come up with justifications for his decision to lie to Americans about the real dangers of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump was informed about the hazards in January, but told Woodward he intentionally wanted to downplay it to prevent panic and preserve "prosperity."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is running in 2020 on an astonishingly long list of broken promises: leading consumer advocate

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Trump voters are not inclined to change their minds. Some of them are forever Republicans and will only vote the GOP ticket; they are called hereditary voters. Others can’t stand the Democratic Party nominees, won’t vote for the Libertarian ticket, and will only vote for Trump. Some love Trump because of his anti-immigrant stance, deregulation of law enforcement on businesses, and nominations of anti-choice and right-wing corporatist federal judges.

Yet, polls show that the one area of widespread disappointment among Trump voters (not the rich ones) is that he didn’t deliver the improvements for their livelihoods that he promised in the 2016 campaign. Many Trump voters are willing to overlook Trump’s dangerous lies, coverups, self-enrichment, the surrender of Washington to Wall Street corruption, lethal incompetence, i.e., his bungling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and personal immorality (he has violated seven of the Ten Commandments). But Trump voters expected Trump to do a little bit more to further the legitimate self-interests of the families on Main Street.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s political henchmen are corrupting the administration to keep Americans in the dark

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Saturday night, at about 10:30, reporter Dan Diamond posted another blockbuster story in Politico. Political appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services have been altering the weekly scientific reports issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) following the course of the coronavirus pandemic. They believe the reports are undermining Trump’s cheery pronouncements about the disease, and claim there is a “deep state” at the CDC determined to hurt the president.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image