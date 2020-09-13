Quantcast
‘Worthless’ Joe Lieberman ridiculed over his endorsement of Susan Collins: ‘She’s done for’

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Lieberman/Susan Collins 00 (Screenshot/AFP)

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman’s endorsement of embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was greeted with both yawns and ridicule on Sunday morning after he made the grand announcement on MSNBC.

Lieberman — who in 2000 was on the Democratic presidential ticket with former Vice President Al Gore — slipped into obscurity after aligning himself with Republicans as much as Democrats, made the endorsement suggesting Collins would work with Joe Biden should he beat Donald Trump in November, however many on Twitter stated Lieberman wouldn’t move the needle at all for the Maine Republican saying he became “irrelevant” years ago.

