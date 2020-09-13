‘Worthless’ Joe Lieberman ridiculed over his endorsement of Susan Collins: ‘She’s done for’

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman’s endorsement of embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was greeted with both yawns and ridicule on Sunday morning after he made the grand announcement on MSNBC.

Lieberman — who in 2000 was on the Democratic presidential ticket with former Vice President Al Gore — slipped into obscurity after aligning himself with Republicans as much as Democrats, made the endorsement suggesting Collins would work with Joe Biden should he beat Donald Trump in November, however many on Twitter stated Lieberman wouldn’t move the needle at all for the Maine Republican saying he became “irrelevant” years ago.

And they let him know as you can see below:

Joe Lieberman has just endorsed the endlessly concerned fraud Susan Collins for re-election. That says a lot doesn’t it? She’s done for. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 9, 2020

There are not enough middle fingers in the world to direct at this persistent cancer on our body politic. Joe Lieberman cost Al Gore an election, killed healthcare negotiations, and now this. Go away and take every blue dog Democrat with you. https://t.co/DHZh6Yaaex — Scott Sherratt (@scottsherratt) September 13, 2020

Joe Lieberman is still trying to be relevant. Endorsing Susan Collins isn't going to help. — concerned citizen (@concit1USA) September 13, 2020

Does one single other person besides Joe Lieberman give a shit what Joe Lieberman thinks? — KeepItConstitutional (@Citizen23221) September 13, 2020

Lieberman is worthless.. — Marlowe Ain't Happy (@mbmarbon) September 13, 2020

Lieberman's comment was exactly backwards: "You don't get many like Susan Collins, & when you do, you keep them."

No, you fucking idiot! You DON'T pick hand-wringjng, fake indecisiveness, pretend bipartisan, always votes along party line ASSHOLES!

And BTW: LIEBERMAN, STFU.#AMJoy — Nina Marie Aune (@NinesMarie) September 13, 2020

Joe Lieberman is worthless as a political commentator and has been for a long time — Brian H Hunt (@BrianHHunt1) September 13, 2020

Capehart should have also asked Lieberman why he calls himself a lifelong Democrat in the Collins campaign ad when he‘s been an independent since 2006. And, if he’s endorsing his ”amigo“, Lindsey Graham. The latter would be very telling if he said yes. — Jean Poole (@JeanPoole_AZ) September 13, 2020

Joe Lieberman is essentially the male version of Susan Collins. — ️‍ Todd V. Lamb (@ToddVLamb) September 13, 2020

So, Joe Lieberman is for Susan Collins and Joe Biden. Pick a side, dude. — (@dumptrump33) September 13, 2020

AMJOY: Joe Lieberman could not stop blinking after telling a whopper abt how Biden "needs a Repub like Susan Collins to work w/" to get his programs passed…as tho wasting time trying to woo a Repug like Collins-then they back-out after you chg everything for them? Blink blink. — Cynthia Gist (@Cyninbend) September 13, 2020

Lieberman,(D) who left the Senate in 2013, is actually endorsing Collins from Maine saying she worked w/him & they got things done. That was a long time ago & her vote put a rapist on the SCOTUS & helped allow Trump to stay in our WH after being Impeached. Fuck Collins remaining — Margaret Henzig (@MargaretHenzig) September 13, 2020

Joe Lieberman loves attention. The thought that Susan Collins is independent is laughable. She supports an administration that literally targets segments of the American population. Its not about party. It's about her and the pattern that SHE has shown. #AMJoy — Songstress TEBF (@SongstressTEBF) September 13, 2020

I hope Joe Lieberman and Susan Collins have an awful day. — John J. Caswell, Jr. (@johnjcaswelljr) September 13, 2020

Joe Lieberman is speaking of his support for Susan Collins on MSNBC. Funny, I thought Joe died a few years ago. Oh well! — Barbara_I (@Barbara102006) September 13, 2020

When Susan Collins has to wake up Joe Lieberman as an endorsement, that’s not exciting anyone. She should lose by landslide in Maine. — Capt M J Singleton (@NavyCaptRet63XX) September 12, 2020

"Joe Lieberman just endorsed Susan Collins for re-election." If he could, Joe Lieberman, would endorse David Duke as a candidate. — Intichaski (@intichaski) September 9, 2020