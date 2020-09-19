‘You are garbage’: GOPer Doug Collins hammered for ugly tweet attacking Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) was roundly trashed on Twitter on Saturday morning for not even making an effort to offer his condolences to the family of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she passed away on Friday night from pancreatic cancer, with the Georgia Republican instead attacking the late justice for her position on a woman’s right to choose.

According to the GOP conservative, Ginsburg is responsible for the “murder” of “30 million innocent babies.”

“RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws,” Collins Tweeted just hours after Ginsburg’s death was announced. “With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live.”

Collins was immediately swamped with comments calling him out over his ugly comments.

You can see them below:

RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws. With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live. — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 19, 2020

Being so ‘pro-life’ that you’ll celebrate death — Alex Clarke (@ACharlesClarke) September 19, 2020

No one will remember Doug Collins in years to come but Ruth Badger Ginsburg will live on in history as a great American Supreme Court Justice and American patriot. — Susanb (@SueBee1410) September 19, 2020

What a hideous thing to say. I thought Ted Cruz and #MoscowMitch were disgusting excuses for human beings, but this comment takes the cake. You are an uneducated, evil asshole. You are a low life, a pig, a demon. From all the women in this country, FUCK you. — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) September 19, 2020

If you cared about babies, you'd support the ACA, you'd be tearing down the walls of ICE facilities, you'd support Medicaid, TANF and food assistance. If you cared about babies, you'd support public health measures during a pandemic. You don't. You just want to subjugate women pic.twitter.com/ll6OQL1zf1 — Isa-Lee Wolf (@IsaLeeWolf) September 19, 2020

You are a human piece of garbage. That’s the nicest way I can put it. Karma — I luv being Teamster (@JimKilbane) September 19, 2020

What a great “Christian” you are. She just passed. — Boo (@Boo64558345) September 19, 2020

Hey Doug, go fuck yourself — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 19, 2020

A big fan of yours Doug but this is totally classless and you should really consider deleting it. — Steve B (@SFBigly) September 19, 2020

Report this tweet. It’s disgusting. — melanierollins Shove that wall up your ASS MAGAts (@MelliRolli) September 19, 2020

Says an old white man who has no right to tell a woman what she can or cannot do with respect to her reproductive health. #TrumpSurrogate #TrumpSycophant #RoevsWade — Da Man (@PB14467416) September 19, 2020

That moment when you’re so “pro-life” you celebrate someone’s death. — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) September 19, 2020

Eff all the way off, you loathesome waste of oxygen — Mollie Katzen (@MollieKatzen) September 19, 2020

Won’t be any unborn children to save if you keep snatching people’s uteruses from them. — Lizz "Disgusting, F**king bitch" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) September 19, 2020

You mr. thing, are garbage. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) September 19, 2020

