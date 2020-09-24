Quantcast
‘You got owned’: Rand Paul mocked for trying to rebut Fauci 24 hours after they clashed at hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

One day after being rebuked by Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Senate hearing on the nation’s coronavirus response, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) posted a link to Twitter in an attempt to bolster his previous argument to Fauci that New York has overcome the coronavirus pandemic because it achieved herd immunity.

“Dr. Fauci – this article in Science proposes that heterogeneity of human populations allows for non-random transmission where immunity concentrates in younger less vulnerable members of the population. Therefor herd immunity may occur at less than 2/3rds,” Paul wrote along with the link to Science Magazine.

“When the government (aka Dr. Fauci) tells you the science is settled, remember Galileo’s response: ‘Eppur si muove.'” he added.

On Wednesday, Fauci shot down Paul’s claims, telling the Republican lawmaker he’s “not listening.”

“You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said,” Fauci told Paul. “If you believe that 22% is herd immunity, I believe you’re alone in that.”

But Paul’s attempt at a retort a day later was seen as too little, too late from his critics on Twitter.

