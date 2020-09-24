‘You got owned’: Rand Paul mocked for trying to rebut Fauci 24 hours after they clashed at hearing

One day after being rebuked by Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Senate hearing on the nation’s coronavirus response, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) posted a link to Twitter in an attempt to bolster his previous argument to Fauci that New York has overcome the coronavirus pandemic because it achieved herd immunity.

“Dr. Fauci – this article in Science proposes that heterogeneity of human populations allows for non-random transmission where immunity concentrates in younger less vulnerable members of the population. Therefor herd immunity may occur at less than 2/3rds,” Paul wrote along with the link to Science Magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the government (aka Dr. Fauci) tells you the science is settled, remember Galileo’s response: ‘Eppur si muove.'” he added.

When the government (aka Dr. Fauci) tells you the science is settled, remember Galileo’s response: "Eppur si muove." — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 24, 2020

On Wednesday, Fauci shot down Paul’s claims, telling the Republican lawmaker he’s “not listening.”

“You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said,” Fauci told Paul. “If you believe that 22% is herd immunity, I believe you’re alone in that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Paul’s attempt at a retort a day later was seen as too little, too late from his critics on Twitter.

Aww he’s still mad because Dr. Fauci took him to school yesterday! — Corey (@McStud1987) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You got owned by fauci bro. 😂😂😂 — FC1977 (@FC19773) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Great. A powerful public figure who believes in magic is trying to undercut a leading epidemiologist during a pandemic. This should go well. — Stephen Strom (@stephenstrom1) September 24, 2020

Fauci took him to school and it’s still burning him up. Like Elsa said let it go man. — Corey (@McStud1987) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Fauchi owned you yesterday. It was glorious to behold. — TheKingofZamunda (@kingofzamunda22) September 24, 2020

Herd immunity is not a strategy. It’s a surrender. Just wear a mask ffs. Care about others. — BP (@PBobbay) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re not, and never will be, as smart and knowledgeable as Dr. Fauci when it comes to this. You’re an *eye* doctor – he’s an epidemiologist. Let the man do his job and you should just 🤐 🤫 — Jessica Grant (@EncyclopediaMom) September 24, 2020

Do we have to get your neighbor involved again to settle this? — NP (@SJC06015105) September 24, 2020