‘Your dad raped 22 women!’ Don Trump Jr. shredded by heckler after he accuses Dems of ‘normalizing pedophilia’
Donald Trump Jr. got more than he bargained for at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Thursday.
As reported by New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, Trump Jr. seemingly offered a dog whistle to QAnon conspiracy theorists during the rally when he claimed that people on the left were “normalizing pedophilia.”
This prompted one heckler to yell at him, “Your dad raped 22 women,” a reference to the multiple women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.
Nuzzi notes, however, that only two women have specifically accused Trump of raping them, while at least 24 other women have accused the president of sexual harassment or assault of one form or another.
Trump was also caught on camera infamously boasting about sexually assaulting women by claiming that he could grab their genitals whenever he wanted because he was a “star.”
As Don Jr. accused the left of “normalizing pedophilia,” a protester screamed, “YOUR DAD RAPED 22 WOMEN!” (Trump has been accused of sexual assault, harassment, and rape a total of at least 26x combined. But only two of those accusations have specifically been rape accusations.)
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) September 24, 2020
