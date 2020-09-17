‘You’re an idiot’: Trump drowned in mockery after whining that Twitter is biased against him

President Donald Trump griped that Twitter’s trending topics are always making him look bad, and his threat against the social media company was met with mockery.

The president hinted the government was looking into the tech giant’s methods for promoting content after noticing that many of the posts about him seemed to be critical.

“Twitter makes sure that Trending on Twitter is anything bad, Fake or not, about President Donald Trump,” he tweeted. “So obvious what they are doing. Being studied now!”

Twitter makes sure that Trending on Twitter is anything bad, Fake or not, about President Donald Trump. So obvious what they are doing. Being studied now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

Trump and his children, along with many other Republicans, have long accused Twitter of stifling conservative voices, and he signed a May 28 executive order allowing the Federal Trade Commission to investigate complaints about political bias.

You're an idiot. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 17, 2020

It just so happens that every time you say or do some really DUMB shit, it tends to trend on Twitter. You say and do dumb shit DAILY. Stop saying and doing dumb shit, and you'll stop trending. Study THAT, Spanky. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 17, 2020

I think it's because everything you do is bad. Or stupid. Or illegal. Or embarrassing. "Being studied" – HILARIOUS! — Mike (@miketheadguy) September 17, 2020

Another lie. Trump is constantly doing bad things. He has only himself to blame, not Twitter or the media. — Pam Szitas (@PamSzitas) September 17, 2020

You are clueless about how algorithms work, aren’t you? The trends are negative about you because Twitter users have negative views of you, like most Americans. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 17, 2020

Anytime you don’t get your way, it’s someone else’s fault. How about we coin the phrase #temperTantrumTrump — DJSammm🏳️‍🌈🌊🇨🇦 (@DJSammmTO) September 17, 2020

Trending is like ratings. You’re made because your ratings are terrible on twitter. — 🌊Bill Johnson🌊 (@billyptx) September 17, 2020

Aaah, Donnie – looking for another scapegoat and excuse for when you lose?

“It was Twitters fault!!”

“I’m going to switch it off!!”

“It’s full of ANTIFA people rioting”

“They’re burning my incredible tweets”#TrumpLiedPeopleDied — Mike 🐋…🌊….🐝 §XXV (@Brachypelma193) September 17, 2020

Your follower count is fake as hell…start there 😉 — It's just Martin, thank you 🇺🇲🇩🇪🤝 (@MartinHBerlin) September 17, 2020

Trending is about numbers. Trending negative tweets about you mean that an overwhelming number of people disapprove of you. And you keep giving us more and more reasons. — gail shulman (@GaiLibrul) September 17, 2020

Who talks about themselves in 3rd person?!! — LadyG -GO VOTE NOVEMBER 3rd💙💙 (@Gigi27920473) September 17, 2020

