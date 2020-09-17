Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You’re an idiot’: Trump drowned in mockery after whining that Twitter is biased against him

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald Trump on Fox News (screengrab)

President Donald Trump griped that Twitter’s trending topics are always making him look bad, and his threat against the social media company was met with mockery.

The president hinted the government was looking into the tech giant’s methods for promoting content after noticing that many of the posts about him seemed to be critical.

“Twitter makes sure that Trending on Twitter is anything bad, Fake or not, about President Donald Trump,” he tweeted. “So obvious what they are doing. Being studied now!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his children, along with many other Republicans, have long accused Twitter of stifling conservative voices, and he signed a May 28 executive order allowing the Federal Trade Commission to investigate complaints about political bias.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Republican melts down because he can’t call COVID-19 the ‘China virus’ without being called a racist

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

A Republican congressman on Thursday had a meltdown on the House floor because he can't refer to COVID-19 as the "China virus" without facing accusations of racism.

During a three-minute tirade, Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) complained that it was "divisive" to call him racist for renaming the novel coronavirus the "China virus."

"This is opportunism like I've never seen before!" he thundered. "That you can't refer to a virus by its place of origin?! We've been doing that from time immemorial. And now we can't call it the Chinese virus?! Somehow that's offensive?! This is about dividing our country! This is about stoking the flames of racial dissension!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator slams Hunter Biden investigation as a waste of taxpayers’ money: ‘Not the legitimate role of government’

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Never Trump conservatives have been praising Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah as one of the few Republicans in Congress who is willing to stand up to President Donald Trump, and now, Romney is speaking out against a GOP investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his ties to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has said that the Committee will issue a report on Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine before the presidential election on November 3. Many Trump allies have promoted the debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine — not the Russian government, President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin — that interfered in 2016’s presidential election, and that Ukraine interfered to help Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And Trump supporters are hoping that the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs report will be some type of “October surprise” that benefits Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham’s challenger raises $1 million overnight after new survey shows him in a dead tie

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that he had raised $1 million just in the last 24 hours.

Y'all, I am speechless. We have raised over $1 MILLION in the last 24 hours 😲

This campaign is powered by you. It is funded by you. It is inspired by you. Together, we are going to make history in 47 days. We are going to beat @LindseyGrahamSC.

— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) September 17, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 