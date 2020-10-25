‘Absolute farce’: Trump White House bashed for declaring COVID-exposed Pence an ‘essential worker’ so he can campaign
Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, an emergency room doctor from Michigan expressed disgust with the White House for labeling Vice President Mike Pence as an “essential worker” so he can continue to campaign for Donald Trump despite the vice president’s office being rocked by a COVID-19 outbreak.
Following news the Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short and senior adviser Marty Obst among others in the Vice President’s office have tested positive for novel coronavirus, the White House announced that the vice president would maintain his hectic schedule in the waning days before the election.
In order to excuse Pence’s appearances which could help spread the virus, the White House designated Donald Trump’s running mate as an “essential worker,” which drew the ire of Dr. Rob Davidson who called it an “absolute farce.”
Asked if Pence should remain on the road, Davidson replied, “He should not. According to CDC guidelines. he should be in quarantine for 14 days and the claim that he’s an essential worker is an absolute farce.”
“I’m an essential worker and the person at my grocery store is an essential worker” explained the emergency room doctor. “The vice president in his capacity as vice president is indeed an essential worker and he can still carry out his duties in quarantine. He’s going around the country trying to convince the American people he should be re-elected and in that work, he’s not an essential worker and is putting people at risk.”
‘Cash-hungry’ Trump campaign banking on local TV coverage to make up for inability to pay for advertising: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's nearly broke re-election campaign is hoping to make up for its inability to pay for television advertising by depending on local news coverage of his rallies to get his message out.
With the report stating the president's struggling campaign has deployed a "cheaper strategy to try to remain on the airwaves, flooding TV and radio through local media bookings and back-to-back-to-back rallies," the president enters the final full week of campaigning hoping to turn around a re=election bid that has been stalled for weeks.
More than 2 dozen constitutional law experts endorsed a bill to create 18-year term limits for Supreme Court
Over two dozen constitutional law experts on Friday endorsed legislation recently introduced by a trio of House Democrats that would establish 18-year term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices.
The endorsement letter (pdf) signed by professors and scholars across the country, along with a former U.S. senator and a former chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court, comes as the Senate GOP is trying to confirm right-wing Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's third nominee to the high court, before the November general election.
That annoying barrage of political texts? It’s only going to get worse
MIAMI — As election season reaches a crescendo, campaign ads aren’t just hanging from your doorknob, filling up your mailbox, cluttering your inbox, interrupting your favorite TV shows and beckoning from billboards. Politicians are capitalizing on an increasingly popular way to win your vote by inundating your cellphone with text messages.More than a billion texts will be sent in support of local, statewide and national campaigns by Nov. 3, say candidates and their consultants. Like it or not, they’ve found texting to be an effective, efficient method for using personal data to engage directly... (more…)