Actress Regina King: Civil rights struggle ‘just as relevant today’
Los Angeles (AFP) – Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” delves into the immense pressures on black icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown at the height of the 1960s civil rights struggle — tensions that are just as rife today, its director said.The movie, dramatizing a real-life motel-room meeting between the four towering African-Americans, had a drive-in screening outside Los Angeles Monday as part of the American Film Institute’s AFI Fest.Introducing the film via video in a year that has seen vast protests over black deaths from police violence, and just two weeks before the…
2020 Election
‘I really despise him’: Trump is hemorrhaging support among white women in a state he can’t afford to lose
When President Donald Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes in 2016, he did so with help of many white women — about half of whom voted for him in the Keystone State four years ago. But reporter Julia Terruso, in an article published by the Philadelphia Inquirer on October 19, stresses that Trump is struggling with that demographic in Pennsylvania in 2020.
"Only 37% of white women in the state support him, according to a Quinnipiac survey earlier this month — a finding similar to other polls in Pennsylvania and other battleground states," Terruso explains. "If that big shift holds, it could help deliver Pennsylvania — and the White House — to Democratic candidate Joe Biden."
COVID-19
Study confirms paid sick leave is crucial in fight against Covid-19
A team of health policy researchers found that the emergency paid sick leave benefit passed by Congress in March to curb the coronavirus pandemic did "flatten the curve" and prevent a substantial number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., but despite the fact that this policy improved the nation's public health, it is set to expire at the end of 2020, well before the crisis is expected to subside.
Breaking Banner
Trump promised them a major new factory — but all this swing state got was ’empty promises and empty buildings’
President Donald Trump and his supporters were hoping that a deal with the Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn would create 13,000 new manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin, guaranteeing that he would win the state this election year and convince voters that he made good on his promise to bring new jobs to the Rust Belt. But the Foxconn deal, journalist Josh Dzieza emphasizes in an article for The Verge, has been a flop — and the LCD plant that was promised never materialized. Instead of a manufacturing renaissance, all Wisconsin got were "empty promises and empty buildings," according to The Verge.