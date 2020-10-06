All but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under quarantine after possible COVID exposure: report

Nearly every member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is now under self-imposed quarantine after being potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus.

As reported by CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, via CNN host Jim Sciutto, “all but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is now self-quarantining due to exposure at multiple meetings in recent days, including a meeting in Pentagon’s secure meeting space for classified information known as ‘the tank.'”

It is unknown at this time if any members of the Joint Chiefs have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff is the body of the United States Department of Defense that encompasses America’s most senior uniformed military leaders. In sum, the body consists of the Chairman, the Vice Chairman, the Chief of Staff of the Army, the Chief of Naval Operations, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Multiple Trump administration officials and allies have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien, White House aide Hope Hicks, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House press aide Chad Gilmartin, personal assistant Nicholas Luna, and Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Despite this, the president has been telling Americans for the past two days that they have nothing to fear from the virus, which so far has infected more than 7 million Americans and has claimed 210,000 American lives in just eight months.