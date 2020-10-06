Quantcast
Connect with us

All but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under quarantine after possible COVID exposure: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump salutes military personnel as he disembarks Air Force One at to Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Texas Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, he was also greeted by Texas government officials and guests. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Nearly every member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is now under self-imposed quarantine after being potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus.

As reported by CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, via CNN host Jim Sciutto, “all but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is now self-quarantining due to exposure at multiple meetings in recent days, including a meeting in Pentagon’s secure meeting space for classified information known as ‘the tank.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unknown at this time if any members of the Joint Chiefs have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff is the body of the United States Department of Defense that encompasses America’s most senior uniformed military leaders. In sum, the body consists of the Chairman, the Vice Chairman, the Chief of Staff of the Army, the Chief of Naval Operations, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Multiple Trump administration officials and allies have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien, White House aide Hope Hicks, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House press aide Chad Gilmartin, personal assistant Nicholas Luna, and Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Despite this, the president has been telling Americans for the past two days that they have nothing to fear from the virus, which so far has infected more than 7 million Americans and has claimed 210,000 American lives in just eight months.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rick Wilson unloads on Trump’s COVID-19 antics: A throng of wild chimpanzees ‘would behave with more care’

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

On Tuesday's podcast of The Daily Beast's The New Abnormal with Molly Jong-Fast & Rick Wilson, the question was posed, "Should we replace the Trump administration with Chimpanzees?"

"I could release 50 chimpanzees in the White House and they would behave with more care,” Wilson said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

White House aides stopped Trump from going to Oval Office: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

White House advisers have reportedly prevented the president of the United States from going to the Oval Office because of his COVID-19 infection.

Sources told Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs that President Donald Trump intended to work in the West Wing's Oval Office on Tuesday, less than one day after returning to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center.

The move "triggered" a discussion among his aides, according to the report. As of early Monday afternoon, the president had not entered the Oval Office and was instead holed up in the White House's residence.

LATEST: Trump this morning wanted to go to the Oval today. It triggered a discussion among aides. He's still in the residence right now.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump ‘might be dragging down’ Mitch McConnell’s Senate majority with him: Election forecaster

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

The last two weeks have been disastrous for President Donald Trump, as he's faced damning reports detailing his shady personal finances, a widely panned debate performance, and a COVID-19 infection that has burned through the president and several of his close allies.

The president is now trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden by an average of roughly nine points, according to polling averages from both FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE