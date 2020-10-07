‘America is now ruled by a madman’: Keith Olbermann debuts new ‘Worst Person in the World’ video

“Don’t get near Trump without protection,” he said. “This advice would’ve been useful in 2015.”
“It has long since stopped being political,” he said. “Those who ignored this pandemic and the simple, almost comically simple measures to mitigate it are not conservatives or Republicans or fascists. They are selfish scum.”
“And those who warned of this pandemic and acted to protect others are not liberals of Democrats, they are responsible human beings,” he argued.
“Earth is now ruled by a virus and America is now ruled by a madman,” he charged. “Spare me the thoughts and prayers.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
People are acting shocked—shocked, I tell you!—that the Trump/GOP strategy on coronavirus is essentially one of promoting herd immunity with the possible downside of as many as 2.5 million dead Americans.
We shouldn’t be surprised. It’s simply the logical extension of conservative policies on pretty much everything for the past 90 years—policies that have killed a hell of a lot more than just 2.5 million people.
According to the Dickinson County News, a northern Iowa man caught stealing a political sign for Joe Biden is now facing new theft charges — for trying to steal every local newspaper reporting that he had stolen the sign.
"A series of minor thefts in early September had Lakes Area store clerks scratching their heads," reported Seth Boyes. "Newspaper racks were empty. Storefront vending boxes were cleaned out, and copies of the Sept. 2 Dickinson County News were hard to come by just 24 hours after the weekly newspaper was distributed throughout the Iowa Great Lakes. Area businesses reviewed their security footage, and Peter De Yager, owner of the Foreign Candy Company in Hull, was charged with fifth-degree theft."