White House finally admits Trump isn’t really tested daily for COVID-19 — as he previously stated

“That’s right, Wolf,” Acosta replied. “He’s been in the office — Oval Office — with a couple of top aides including chief of staff Mark Meadows.”
“The White House continued to cloak the president’s health in secrecy today. The president’s doctor released a statement saying Mr. Trump feels great and is symptom-free, but top White House officials are giving conflicting answers on whether the president entered the Oval Office yesterday and CNN has learned the president was not being tested daily for the virus prior to his positive results last week,” Acosta reported. “White House officials will only say he is tested regularly.”
Watch:
Just one day after suffering a coughing fit live on Fox News, President Donald J. Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, attended a fundraiser Tuesday without a mask. The event occurred in New York City and a reported 30 people were in attendance.
Giuliani was also part of Trump's debate prep team before the president checked himself into Walter Reed Medical Center last Friday with a positive COVID-19 test. So far, Giuliani has said he's tested negative for the deadly virus.
President Donald Trump released a statement on Twitter Wednesday ahead of the Vice Presidential Debate. According to the video, the president says that getting the coronavirus was "a blessing from God."
For the over 211,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus and their families, the death was far from a "blessing."
Trump went on to say in the video that "you're going to get better. You're going to get better really fast." It's a fact that it not only inaccurate, but it flies in the face of the past eight months of experiences from the over 7.5 million Americans who contracted the virus.